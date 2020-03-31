Walmart & Sam’s Club to Check Employee Temperatures, Offer Gloves and Masks – Up News Info Tampa

– Walmart and Sam’s Club said Tuesday that retailers will begin taking workers' temperatures in stores and warehouses before beginning their shifts in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Anyone associated with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary," Walmart and Sam’s Club presidents and CEOs said in a joint statement.

"The associate will not be able to return to work until he has a fever for at least three days," they said.

The exam is expected to begin within the next three weeks, after facilities receive thermometers.

To better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we will take the following actions at our stores, clubs and supply chain locations in the United States in the coming weeks.

Retailers will also provide masks and gloves to employees upon request, provided supplies are available.

Walmart waited to secure the protective equipment to avoid limiting the equipment that could reach health workers and hospitals, Walmart spokesman Dan Bartlett told CNN.

The company will need more than seven million masks each week for its employees, he said. The masks will arrive in 1-2 weeks.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the US. With a workforce of approximately 1.5 million associates at more than 5,000 stores and clubs across the country.