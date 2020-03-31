Walled Beverly Hills luxury store windows – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Tony shops in Beverly Hills had a new look this week: boarded up windows.

Workers covered Williams Sonoma's Beverly Hills windows with plywood Monday. Near Pottery Barn also climbed.

Board UPS Unlimited workers, who said they were covering windows throughout Los Angeles County, including stores in Pasadena and Santa Monica, were closing the windows.

"We have a few more stores to go," said Chris Taiach.

Other luxury stores in Beverly Hills and the famous Rodeo Drive haven't shut their windows, but there's nothing to see anyway – all inventory has been removed from view.

Most of the luxury stores in Beverly Hills were closed under Governor Gavin Newsom's order to close nonessential stores and for people to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.