Waiving rent and making masks, Afghans face the coronavirus with kindness

KABUL, Afghanistan – Around the time when his hometown became the epicenter of the coronavirus in Afghanistan and the government began a lockdown, Mohamed Kareem Tawain, an 80-year-old dentist in the western city of Herat, had a dream one night. : He took some money from his wife to distribute it for charity, but found no one on the streets to give it to him.

"When I arrived at the clinic the next morning and interpreted my dream, I knew I had a direct connection to the coronavirus," said Tawain. "That morning, I decided that I would give up renting the 10 stores I own," which amounts to about $ 6,000.

%MINIFYHTMLd00103a0ea53a966cbccde343950474513% %MINIFYHTMLd00103a0ea53a966cbccde343950474514%

The virus is spreading throughout Afghanistan at a time when the country is dealing with a violent war with the Taliban, an electoral dispute that has divided the government and brought a reduction in aid of $ 1 billion from the United States as punishment , and a terrible economy that has sunk approximately half of the population below the poverty line.

%MINIFYHTMLd00103a0ea53a966cbccde343950474515% %MINIFYHTMLd00103a0ea53a966cbccde343950474516%

In such a time of need, ordinary Afghans have stepped forward to share what little they have, taking advantage of a culture of generosity, volunteerism and care within the community that many feared might have been eroded by decades of war, imperatives survival, greed. and corruption.