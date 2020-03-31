Waiving rent and making masks, Afghans face the coronavirus with kindness

KABUL, Afghanistan – Around the time when his hometown became the epicenter of the coronavirus in Afghanistan and the government began a lockdown, Mohamed Kareem Tawain, an 80-year-old dentist in the western city of Herat, had a dream one night. : He took some money from his wife to distribute it for charity, but found no one on the streets to give it to him.
"When I arrived at the clinic the next morning and interpreted my dream, I knew I had a direct connection to the coronavirus," said Tawain. "That morning, I decided that I would give up renting the 10 stores I own," which amounts to about $ 6,000.
The virus is spreading throughout Afghanistan at a time when the country is dealing with a violent war with the Taliban, an electoral dispute that has divided the government and brought a reduction in aid of $ 1 billion from the United States as punishment , and a terrible economy that has sunk approximately half of the population below the poverty line.
In such a time of need, ordinary Afghans have stepped forward to share what little they have, taking advantage of a culture of generosity, volunteerism and care within the community that many feared might have been eroded by decades of war, imperatives survival, greed. and corruption.
The shared sense of responsibility to ease the pain of an impending health crisis is becoming another test of survival for a country where life has been a daily struggle for decades.
In Afghanistan, many homeowners have given up rent, in some cases until the threat of the virus recedes. Tailors have delivered thousands of homemade face masks. Groups of youth and athletes have delivered food to destitute hospitals and families. Local television stations have organized live fundraising events and A newspaper has promoted a rent reduction campaign. Wedding halls and private schools have volunteered to become hospitals.
In Kunduz, a city invaded by the Taliban twice in recent years and badly hit by fighting, dozens of merchants have joined in with what little they can afford: installing sinks and soap so that passers-by can disinfect.
In Taloqan, a city in the northern province of Takhar, the municipality closed a large business center of approximately 40 stores to reduce movement.
"As soon as the closing began, the owner of the business center called me and asked me to share with all tenants that the rent did not apply," said Jamshed Kundali, who runs a small radio station in the city, housed in four stores. from the business center. “The owner said that this month's rent is not only forgiven, but even until the end of the year if the situation continues like this. He asked for nothing in return. He said he just wanted us to go home and follow instructions from health officials so we don't get infected. "
In many cases, the country's widespread poverty interferes with even the most basic efforts to combat the spread of the virus. As many people depend on daily wages to feed their families, the closing of cities and the closing of markets pushes them to another threat: hunger.
The crisis has often brought out the best in local leadership. With provincial leaders still concerned about fighting the war, local officials have acted quickly to crack down on price increases and shore up quarantine and health facilities that have modest to scarce means.
In the eastern Nangarhar province, the governor, Shahmahmood Miakhel, established a Covid-19 emergency fund and in just one day received contributions of more than $ 100,000. When he is not preparing quarantine facilities and laboratories, Governor Miakhel, like many other local leaders, has to fight superstitions around the disease. The last fallacy: that drinking two cups of black tea before midnight protects against the virus. That advice, according to the story, came from the mouth of a newborn baby who lived only a few minutes but miraculously spoke to convey the so-called revelation.
"The crown cure is not in black tea," said the governor in your social media accounts. "The only recipe is to reduce crowds and social distancing."
In Northern Faryab province, Governor Naqibullah Faiq said many men suspected of having the virus refused to go to hospitals because they believed that their families depended on them for survival. So she has tried to break that resistance by giving her families staple food packages.
Faiq recalled an episode in which he forced a 50-year-old man suspected of having the virus to go to the hospital. "He escaped from the ambulance twice and once from the police," he said.
Upon going to the family home, Mr. Faiq met the man's mother, who said that her son was the only one who had a job. "So we gave them a sack of flour, a sack of rice, two kilos of sugar, five kilos of beans," he said. "His mother was very happy, and then he happily went to the hospital to be quarantined."
In southern Kandahar province, a tailor named Mohammad Younas said he had converted his shop into a mask factory so that he could deliver them to the poor.
"The deadly virus really terrified us all," he said. “I went out to buy masks to protect myself and my family members, but I only found masks in pharmacies. The costs were too high and the people of Kandahar cannot afford them. "
Mr. Younas said that he had made 7,000 masks using his own resources, and another 1,000 financed by a donation from a friend in Canada.
"They are of good quality and are washable," said Mr. Younas proudly. "I am not rich, but I felt compelled to do something for my people."
Tawain, the dentist in Herat, said he had experienced multiple wars and droughts in his a lifetime, and that Afghanistan was better prepared to deal with the virus now than with those past scourges. Even if the majority are poor, he said, there is enough wealth in the country now that, if people share, everyone can survive.
"I remember the days when a severe famine followed a year of drought," he said. “We were terrified because we always received news from people who were starving. Cattle died on the streets because people had nothing to feed, let alone their cattle. "
"I even remember that people took their daughters to the Malan Bridge to sell them so they could feed their remaining sons," he added. “But now I am not too terrified. Although these are difficult times, if we join hands, God willing, the problem of the crown will pass. ”
Taimoor Shah, Fatima Faizi and Fahim Abed contributed reports.
