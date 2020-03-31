Waiting to reconcile? Drake Follows Rihanna On Instagram Again

%MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d11% %MINIFYHTML831fdff37632f22b1fbd1a5632e0742d12%

Meanwhile, some people are beginning to speculate that this is a sign that the Canadian rapper will launch another collaboration with the singer.

Days after making fans go crazy with their interaction during an Instagram Live session, Duck has now sparked rumors that he hopes to return with Rihanna. The Canadian star has been caught following his frequent collaborator on Instagram, although the latter does not follow him.

Those who assumed she was trying to get her heart back were not very impressed by her move, as one of them reacted with a Demi Lovato meme saying, "GET A JOB. KEEP AWAY FROM IT." Another said, "Nooo, thanks! We've all seen your replay," while someone else suspected, "It won't be long before we see them leave the clubs" separately. "

Meanwhile, others believed that Drake and Rih had a new collaboration coming up, and some of them suggested that it be included on the highly anticipated album of the hit "Umbrella". "Does this mean we are getting another album from Drake and Rihanna? Because I'm depressed …" said one, as a convinced individual wrote, "I can't wait for the next single."

Rih has been working on her next album for a while. The "Love the Way You Lie" singer initially confirmed that the album would hit stores in 2019, but that never happened and bothered many people. In a new interview with British Vogue, Rih revealed that she has been working "aggressively" on her album, but "I can't say when I'm going to fall."

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am releasing it," he said, before clarifying that the album is still going to be a reggae album. She continued: "I feel like I have no limits. I have done everything, I have done all the successes, I have tried all genres, now I am completely open. I can do whatever I want."