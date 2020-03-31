Voice The Voice ’tops Monday ratings, Season The Good Doctor’ Season Finale Steady – Deadline

The voice It continued to comfortably rank at the top of Monday's primetime ratings, holding steady with last week with a rating of 1.7 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 9.68 million viewers. The reality singing competition was followed by Manifest (0.7, 4.27M), which slipped into the demo but helped NBC sweep the night overall on both metrics.

The second part of the two-part season finale of The good doctor (1.1, 7.58M) on ABC reached the highest rating of the season last week and rose to 7.58 million viewers. The network also broadcast the ABC News coronavirus special. America Rising: Fighting the pandemic (0.8, 4.90M).

%MINIFYHTMLa053bbe0ea39fb90aeb1bc34217a5fd011% %MINIFYHTMLa053bbe0ea39fb90aeb1bc34217a5fd012%

On CBS, The neighborhood (0.7, 5.08M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 4.28M) both fell compared to their latest new episodes, while the network closed its night with HomeFest: James Corden Late Late Show Special (0.5, 3.31M).

In fox 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.99M) remained stable while Prodigal sun (0.7, 3.61M) fell one tenth.

The CW started its Monday night with the premiere of season 16 of Who owns this line anyway? (0.2, 944,000). The network also aired a new episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.1 614K), which hit a season low.