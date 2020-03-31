Viral Star Owen celebrates its 101st day B with social distance party

Happy birthday Owen!

On Tuesday, the 101-year-old, who went viral after sharing that his 101st birthday party had been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, called his b-day milestone with considerable fanfare. Because the adorable birthday boy has been socially estranged, employees at the Ashton Place Senior Living facility helped him celebrate with a heartfelt social distancing party.

%MINIFYHTML5a0d596c64fd1f11197918fa6507393511% %MINIFYHTML5a0d596c64fd1f11197918fa6507393512%

Standing outside his apartment, the cheery group of staff members held balloons as they sang "Happy Birthday to the man on the hour, who was watching the celebration from his balcony. Happy with his efforts, Owen gave his friends a big hello and a smile,quot;. after they finished singing.

Fortunately, one of Owen's friends captured the poignant moment and shared it on the Ashton Place Senior Living YouTube account. "Owen turns 101 today and our staff celebrated the best we could given our need for social estrangement!" the legend of the video is read. "We are so blessed to have Owen in our community!"