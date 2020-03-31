Viral Star Owen celebrates its 101st day B with social distance party

Happy birthday Owen!
On Tuesday, the 101-year-old, who went viral after sharing that his 101st birthday party had been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, called his b-day milestone with considerable fanfare. Because the adorable birthday boy has been socially estranged, employees at the Ashton Place Senior Living facility helped him celebrate with a heartfelt social distancing party.
Standing outside his apartment, the cheery group of staff members held balloons as they sang "Happy Birthday to the man on the hour, who was watching the celebration from his balcony. Happy with his efforts, Owen gave his friends a big hello and a smile,quot;. after they finished singing.
Fortunately, one of Owen's friends captured the poignant moment and shared it on the Ashton Place Senior Living YouTube account. "Owen turns 101 today and our staff celebrated the best we could given our need for social estrangement!" the legend of the video is read. "We are so blessed to have Owen in our community!"
Speaking to E! News, a member of the Ashton Place Senior Living nursing staff explained that her colleagues wanted "to do what we can to celebrate their birthday properly," adding: "Our initial thoughts are to delay the celebration until restrictions are lifted and we would " to celebrate in style. "
"Owen is a really amazing man," said the employee. "He is a World War II vet and painted nose art on many of the bombers used by the Army Air Force. He lived under the Eiffel Tower for 3 months while on duty working on aircraft and protecting him at the end of the war "
Last week, Owen touched millions on social media when he visited Instagram to ask for birthday wishes. In his post, he can be seen posing with a board that says, "Hi! I'm Owen. I will be 101 on March 31. My birthday party was canceled due to social distancing. Help me celebrate by getting 101k likes / comments. ! "
Almost immediately, likes and comments came. His post even caught the attention of stars like Jason Kennedy, who wished Owen a happy birthday through Instagram. "It only took 30 minutes," he wrote. "Happy birthday Owen,quot;. Ashley Benson He also chimed in, writing, "Owen! Happy birthday!" Owen also received a b-day thanks from Poppy Delevingne: "Happy birthday Owen, your legend,quot;.
Like Owen, a girl named Madeline also went viral for her birthday celebration inspired by social estrangement. For his fifth birthday, his friends and family threw a birthday party for him in the "back door,quot; and they parked outside his house to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; to him.
"On the morning of his birthday, a friend's mother (texted me) to inform us that she arranged for all of Madeline's friends to sing to her in our dead end as they drifted apart in their cars," said the mother. Madeline, Kelli, to E! News. "I cried right away because I knew what this would mean for Madeline to see her friends. When we took her outside, I was so surprised to see everyone in their cars singing to her and I couldn't stop smiling."
