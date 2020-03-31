Vicky Kaushal agrees to contribute to PM CARES and CM Relief Fund

The global economy is predicted to go into recession due to the extreme impact of the COVID 19 outbreak. The worldwide blockade has caused many industries to close and imports and exports to stagger. India is also currently under a 22-day blockade that has negatively affected daily betting and service providers. To compensate for this downturn in the economy, Prime Minister Modi started a PM CARES fund, where people can donate money to help pay the daily bets and provide an adequate supply of food for everyone.

Joining this cause, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and many more have contributed to the fun of relief. The last to join the train is Vicky Kaushal, who promised an amount of Rs. 1 crore to the aid fund. The actor turned to social media to announce his contribution and said, "While I am fortunate to be sitting with my loved ones in the comfort of my home, I humbly promise to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM- CARES and the Maharashtra Prime Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we will win this together. Let us do our best for a healthier and stronger future. "

The actor is currently spending his days of & # 39; social distancing & # 39; with his family and has been sharing some internal photos from his home on his social networks.