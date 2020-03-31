Ventura County Reports 23 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Total Deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County officials on Tuesday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, as well as a new death related to the virus. The county totals are now 149 confirmed cases and five deaths.

The county also said 2,987 people have been tested for the virus.

On Monday, the county addressed how it is slowing the spread of the virus, especially among the homeless. County officials said several housing options have been secured at local motels in the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Newbury Park.

"We are trying to locate people in a place near their home community whenever possible and we are committed to helping people reconnect with that community when it is safe to do so," said Tara Carruth, Program Manager of the Ventura County Continuing Care. "The facilities of people at risk are supported by the Human Services Agency as the site leader, meals are provided and there is 24-hour security, 7 days a week."

