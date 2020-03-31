Vanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe with inspiring book

%MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d11% %MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d12%

Instagram

The new book marks the latest installment in the & # 39; Wizenard & # 39; series, which aims to teach kids lessons through a fun combination of Kobe's love for basketball and the & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; franchise # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kobe BryantVanessa Bryant's widow continues to remember the fallen NBA star in every way possible. Two months after her death, Vanessa released a new book titled "The Wizenard Series: Season One", which she promotes on her Instagram account.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW," wrote the 37-year-old alongside the promo video. . The words, "Sometimes winning means defeating yourself," are found at the bottom of the clip.

%MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d13% %MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d15% %MINIFYHTMLa3e31dfe4e1ee308eb95e71500f05c2d16%

The new book marks the latest installment in the "Wizenard" series, which aims to teach kids lessons through a fun combination of Kobe's love of basketball and the "Harry Potter" franchise. His first installment, titled "The Wizenard Series: Training Camp," was released through Kobe's Granity Studios in 2019 and was quickly named a New York Times bestseller.

Granity Studios also released a short movie "Dear Basketball" that won an Academy Award.

In November, Kobe turned to his Instagram account to share his opinion about the company and its importance to him. "I created Granity Studios as a way to teach valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do," she wrote in the post alongside a photo of him surrounded by books.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were victims of a fatal helicopter crash in late January. Two weeks later, they were buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. Later, a Celebration of Life event was held at the Staples Center with Beyonce Knowles, Cristina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel Y Michael Jordan among the attendees