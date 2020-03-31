Vanderpump Rules: Tom and Katie Schwartz have their worst fight

Have we met Tequila Tom?

On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz Y Katie Maloney-Schwartz they met in an alcohol-fueled marital dispute in Jax Taylorbirthday party The whole drama started when Lala Kentthe fiance Randall Emmett, they hired fake police for a false arrest Tom Sandoval by tp-ing Jax's house.

While everyone else found the joke to be fun, Katie felt the part was a little muffled in this current climate.

"I don't think it's fun to see friends handcuffed and tucked in the back of the car," Katie defended in a confessional. "Maybe I'm the only person who associates that with something very terrible."

Fortunately, Katie was not the only person against the joke as Ariana madix He noted that it was "in bad taste,quot;. Unfortunately, since the group had been drinking on Jax's birthday, this point did not resonate with many in the gang.

In a surprising turn of events, it was Katie's husband who criticized her for insisting on the joke. We did not expect this, as it is typically Tequila Katie who instigates these marital fights.