Vanderpump Rules: Tom and Katie Schwartz have their worst fight

Have we met Tequila Tom?
On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz Y Katie Maloney-Schwartz they met in an alcohol-fueled marital dispute in Jax Taylorbirthday party The whole drama started when Lala Kentthe fiance Randall Emmett, they hired fake police for a false arrest Tom Sandoval by tp-ing Jax's house.
While everyone else found the joke to be fun, Katie felt the part was a little muffled in this current climate.
"I don't think it's fun to see friends handcuffed and tucked in the back of the car," Katie defended in a confessional. "Maybe I'm the only person who associates that with something very terrible."
Fortunately, Katie was not the only person against the joke as Ariana madix He noted that it was "in bad taste,quot;. Unfortunately, since the group had been drinking on Jax's birthday, this point did not resonate with many in the gang.
In a surprising turn of events, it was Katie's husband who criticized her for insisting on the joke. We did not expect this, as it is typically Tequila Katie who instigates these marital fights.
"Katie, shut up!" the TomTom co-owner yelled before teasing his wife. "It's not funny! & # 39; … You're ruining a great moment, we're laughing."
As Katie continued to defend her side of things, Sandoval tried to blur the growing fight by telling Schwartz to "shut up." But unfortunately the situation only got worse from here.
"No one cares about your opinion," Schwartz told Katie in front of the others. "I have never been more subdued in my life."
After pretending to vomit, Schwartz stated, "That's why I don't have sex with her." In this point, Stassi Schroederboyfriend of Beau Clark He chimed in while expressing disapproval of Schwartz's behavior.
Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment
"Dude, I have to say no," Beau said disappointed.
"Whoa, whoa, sit on this one. Sit down," Schwartz replied. "I'm not looking for you to agree with me, ever!"
Later, in a confessional, Beau described Schwartz's verbal attack on Katie as poison. And it wasn't too far, as Schwartz called Katie a "jerk,quot; and "so gross."
Despite Sandoval trying to inform Schwartz that he was fighting, the lizard's former owner continued to put his wife to bed.
"The last time Tom spoke to me like that was last year in Mexico," Katie reflected. Pump rules camera. "And the only difference is that he's being mean and degrading to all of our friends."
While leaving the party, Schwartz called Katie "an idiot,quot; for making a joke about her.
"Don't call your fucking wife an idiot, asshole," Sandoval yelled.
Unsurprisingly, a heartbroken Katie refused to leave with Schwartz and ended the episode by slamming the door in the face.
Can Tom and Katie come back from this? For that answer, be sure to check out what's new next week. Vanderpump Rules.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
