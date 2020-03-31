Valve will delay some automatic Steam updates to preserve bandwidth

Valve announced today that it will not automatically update games in customer libraries as regularly as before to help preserve bandwidth during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this week, Valve says Steam will only automatically update games you've played in the past three days. Otherwise, Valve says Steam will distribute updates for several days. Steam had already scheduled game updates for "the next local off-peak time period," according to Valve, although if you want to update a game manually, you can still start it yourself. Valve already allows you to schedule automatic update windows and even speed up your connection to Steam if you want to further optimize the amount of bandwidth Steam uses at any given time.

Valve teams up with Sony and Microsoft to adjust video game downloads to help reduce Internet traffic, while many people are quarantined at home. Sony announced that it would slow down PlayStation game downloads in Europe on March 24, and the company extended that policy to the United States on March 27. Microsoft said March 28 that it is working to "offer higher bandwidth activities such as game updates during off-peak hours,quot; in association with Xbox game publishers. Video streaming providers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, YouTube, have also reduced streaming quality in an attempt to reduce network traffic.

Steam has broken its own concurrent user records multiple times this month, most recently with more than 23 million concurrent players weekend.