Using Robots, UC Berkeley Lab could complete 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (KPIX 5): Commercial labs are being flooded and many of them take over a week to return COVID-19 test results in California, but help may be on the way next week.

The researchers say that this is a critical moment in our history and that traditional testing methods will not suffice. This is why a laboratory using robots at UC Berkeley can provide the necessary tests to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit and the range of infections was as high as it did, we realized that we have a skill that can be quickly reused for the national good," said Fydor Urnov, Chief Technology Officer at the Berkeley Institute for Innovative Genomics.

That skill was fusing the latest in technology with medical testing. "Where robots come in is taking the best tools available today and not depending on what is traditionally done," Urnov explained.

Then an emerging laboratory was created and 860 volunteers joined in to help. Highly qualified scientists were asked to change their approach to conducting research to meet the needs of the medical community in the Bay Area.

“Taking a patient sample and analyzing it in the system will take four hours, but that is not useful. The question is how long can a thousand go around, "Urnov said.

And scientists believe they have the answer. The laboratory can complete a thousand tests a day and obtain results in 24 hours.

Urnov feels that the only way to control this pandemic is to understand the prevalence of the virus in our community. "Being able to accurately understand who has the virus and who is not essential for the country to return to normal as we can."

The laboratory has received emergency modifications from state and federal regulations, but is still required to meet the stringent requirements. The goal is that the lab will be online next week.