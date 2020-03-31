US troops "dumped Russian convoy in the mud,quot; in Syria – Defense Blog

A US military patrol on Monday blocked a Russian military convoy from using a main highway in northeast Syria.

Several photos posted on social media have depicted American Oshkosh M-ATV vehicles intercepting and blocking Russian armored vehicles along strategic highways in northeast Syria.

A Russian military convoy attempted to surround an American checkpoint and was trapped in the mud of the field. Russian Tigr armored vehicles and BTR-82A armored personnel carrier attempted to bypass the checkpoint, but were trapped in the mud and had to be removed with a Typhoon-K wheeled armored vehicle (factory index KAMAZ-53949 ).

According to local media information, US soldiers blocked a Russian military patrol en route to the oil field.

The Russian convoy was trying to reach a border crossing between Syria and Iraq that is under the control of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

After the Turkish army and allied Syrian militias launched an offensive against SDF fighters in October 2019, Russia, a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, stepped in to increase its military presence in northeast Syria following the decision of the United States to withdraw the troops from the parties. from the border area between Syria and Turkey.

Currently, hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeast Syria, working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight ISIS.