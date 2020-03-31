US Rugby Board USA Vote to file for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus crisis | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8811% %MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8812%





USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with the help of World Rugby

%MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8813% %MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8814%

The USA Rugby board has voted to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of "insurmountable financial constraints,quot; in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8815% %MINIFYHTMLd3d617c5bfd696f6e98a53483e2b6c8816%

The governing body indefinitely suspended sanctioned competition and rugby activities on March 20 due to the ongoing global pandemic.

According to the United States Courts website, a case filed under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code is often referred to as a & # 39; reorganization & # 39; bankruptcy.

USA Rugby will undergo a restructuring process with input from World Rugby, while the nation's senior men's and women's national teams will continue to compete normally when rugby returns.

The governing body described the decision as the best way to "provide a basis for future stability,quot;.

"After detailed consultation with legal advisors, the board and the USA Rugby Congress voted to officially declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of compound and insurmountable financial restrictions," the statement read.

The United States men's team lost 45-7 to England at last year's World Cup.

"The current suspension of sanctioned rugby activities caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the existing financial challenges facing the union, and a reorganization process will now be advanced with input from World Rugby.

"The US Rugby Board and Congress agree that filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy backed by a sound action plan is the optimal strategy in these exceptional circumstances. It is the best platform to address challenges quickly and efficient and provide a foundation for future stability. "

The United States men's team, ranked 16th in the world, lost each of its four Group C matches at last year's World Cup in Japan, including a 45-7 loss to finalists England.

USA Rugby President Barbara O & # 39; Brien said in a statement: "This is the most challenging period this organization has faced and all resolutions were never taken lightly to reach this determination.

"While the current climate is, of course, much larger than rugby, we remain focused with stakeholders and supporters in the continued effort toward a balanced rugby community where the game can really grow."