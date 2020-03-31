Update from the Coronavirus Working Group on the COVID-19 response: watch the live stream today

%MINIFYHTML558466ce0d227c2cd83eb4748e0fc4b411% %MINIFYHTML558466ce0d227c2cd83eb4748e0fc4b412%

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force accused of leading the US response. USA In the coronavirus pandemic, they will hold an information session on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. ET. A growing number of governors are issuing orders demanding that their residents remain in their homes as the death toll from the coronavirus in the country exceeded 3,000 overnight, but President Trump said such a move across the country is dubious.

On Monday, leaders from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia issued orders to stay home, and Virginia is slated to last until June 10, the latest in any state so far. The president acknowledged that a national order has been discussed within the White House given the likelihood of more outbreaks in major cities, but said the extreme measure was "quite unlikely,quot;.

How to view the briefing of the Coronavirus Working Group



According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 164,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

Without any indication of when life in the US USA Starting to return to normal, House Democrats began drafting a fourth coronavirus relief package that would focus on the needs of hospitals, including protections for front-line workers and infrastructure investments.