Up to 30K California restaurants could permanently close restrictions due to coronavirus without state aid – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – As many as 30,000 California restaurants could be closed permanently due to coronavirus restrictions that have closed dining rooms and led to widespread layoffs, the industry warned on Friday by urging the state to delay tax payments and planned minimum wage increases to help sick companies.

In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom obtained by The Associated Press, the California Restaurant Association said that compensation for protective public health measures that have limited take-out and delivery restaurants "has been almost a destruction of our … industry "

This week #NYNTKSabrina tells us about the CRA asking @GavinNewsom and state lawmakers for comprehensive relief, including a business interruption insurance solution, a moratorium on commercial property evictions, and much, much more. https://t.co/kO2MbkZ0pI pic.twitter.com/R46ysPr4OQ – California Restaurant Association (@CalRestaurants) March 31, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLa3fa1cc76f8a1b5ddcf851903f3a36e211% %MINIFYHTMLa3fa1cc76f8a1b5ddcf851903f3a36e212%

"We believe that the state has a moral obligation to take equally aggressive measures to address the economic damage caused by these measures," the group wrote.

Even with Washington's $ 2.2 billion economic bailout package, up to 30% of the state's 90,000 restaurants could close without additional help from the state, the letter added.

Among the proposals: delay planned increases in the state minimum wage; postpone payments of property taxes; defer sales and payroll taxes; cancel health fees and permits for one year; and require gas and other utilities to continue the service, even without payment.

Organized labor promised to aggressively oppose any effort to delay scheduled wage increases for workers.

"These workers don't know if they will have a job when the pandemic ends and now they have to worry if their employer will steal their raise," said Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11, in a statement.

Steve Smith of the California Federation of Labor said in an email that "restaurant and retail workers are on the front lines of this crisis, providing basic needs to those in need. This is not the time to talk about taking wages away. that the workers have been promised so much. "

On Monday, Newsom agreed to an extension for small business tax returns and payments that allows restaurants and other companies to defer many rates until July.

Governor Newsom signed an executive order that will provide tax extensions, regulations, and licenses for businesses. ➡️ 90-day extension on state and local taxes, including sales tax ➡️ Extends license terms and requirements for a number of industries https://t.co/SCJaPZtQUQ – California Governor's Office (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Earlier this month, when the state was seeking to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Newsom said state restaurants should temporarily close their doors to dining customers, limiting take-out or delivery operations. Instead of a mosaic of statewide rules, he said, "We think it's necessary."

Health officials have urged "social distancing,quot;: stay 6 feet away from other people to help prevent the spread of the virus and avoid groups.

Among those affected: the Cohn Restaurant Group, which closed more than two dozen restaurants in Southern California, forcing the firing of 1,700 workers. The company has launched an assistance program to help employees, including Visa gift cards to cover food, gas and other essential items.

"The decisions that have been imposed on us have not been taken lightly and we feel the full and serious responsibility of their weight," owner David Cohn said in a statement.