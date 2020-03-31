United States Presents Proposal for Venezuela's Transition and Sanctions Relief | Venezuela News

%MINIFYHTML5af56b45b72d2535ba57ba2455d391ff11% %MINIFYHTML5af56b45b72d2535ba57ba2455d391ff12%

The Trump administration on Tuesday presented a proposal to lift sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for the creation of a transitional government to share power composed of members of the opposition and the Socialist Party of President Nicolás Maduro.

With the South American nation pressured by low world oil prices, a growing coronavirus pandemic, and a campaign of economic pressure from the United States, Washington changed its focus to promote new elections as early as this year to end the political crisis there.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally announced the administration's "Democratic Transition Framework,quot; for Venezuela, which offers for the first time a "sequenced exit route,quot; from tough US sanctions, including in the vital oil sector, if Maduro and its allies cooperate.

But it will not be an easy task to take Maduro on a path of political reconciliation. He clings to power despite escalating efforts by the United States to remove him and has shown no willingness to seriously negotiate the end of his rule.

The initiative comes less than a week after the US government. USA He took a more conflicting tactic, accusing Maduro and more than a dozen other current and former top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narcoterrorism," accusations he called false and racist.

Maduro's staying power has become a source of frustration for President Donald Trump, US officials said privately. Maduro retains the support of the military, as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

But the Trump administration is expecting an energy dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia that has contributed to the fall in the price of oil, Maduro's main financial lifeline, and the growing threat of the coronavirus will help Maduro and his loyalists to be more flexible.

"The regime is now under stronger pressure than ever," the United States Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, told the Reuters News Agency. "Perhaps this pressure will lead to serious discussion within the regime."

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holds a copy of his country's case brought to the International Criminal Court regarding sanctions by the United States during a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela (File: Ariana Cubillos / AP Photo)

The US proposal, which Abrams said was approved by Trump, calls for Maduro "to step aside,quot; and for the opposition-controlled National Assembly "to choose an inclusive transitional government acceptable to major factions." This council of state will govern until it oversees the elections, which Pompeo said the United States hoped could take place in six to 12 months.

But in what appears to be a soft tone toward Maduro, Abrams told Reuters the plan did not require that he be forced into exile and even suggested that "theoretically he could stand,quot; in the election.

"If the conditions of the framework are met, including the departure of all foreign security forces," Pompeo told reporters, "all the remaining US sanctions would be lifted."

The Maduro government did not immediately comment on the United States' proposal. Maduro previously accused the United States of supporting the opposition's attempts at a "coup."

The confrontation intensifies

The United States and dozens of other governments currently recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. Guaidó invoked the Constitution last year to declare himself interim president in a move that Maduro called an attempted coup.

Meanwhile, the confrontation between Maduro and Guaidó has become more tense in recent days.

On Tuesday, Maduro's attorney general summoned Guaidó to testify after one of the people accused of drug charges said he signed a contract with the opposition leader and his American "advisers,quot; to buy American assault rifles for a planned coup against Maduro.

Guaidó's team said they had never met the general, who later turned himself in to officials and was taken to the United States. USA From his home in Colombia, where he had lived since 2018 despite having been previously sanctioned for drug smuggling.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó greets as President of the United States Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress in Washington, USA. USA (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

However, any power-sharing deal is unlikely to win Maduro's support unless the thorny issue of his future is addressed and he is protected from the U.S. justice system, said David Smilde, a member of the Washington Office. for Latin America. While Venezuelans are protected from extradition by Hugo Chávez's 1999 constitution, the letter could be rewritten in a transition, he said.

"It is a little difficult to see how this is going to convince the main government actors," said David Smilde, a member of the Washington Office for Latin America. "They seem to think that the military is going to intervene, but that seems extremely unlikely."

A senior administration official said Monday the United States is willing to negotiate with Maduro on the terms of his departure even after the allegations, complicating his legal position. But recalling the story of General Manuel Noriega in Panama, who was removed in a US invasion after being accused of drug trafficking, he warned that his options for a deal were running out.

For his part, Guaidó called for the creation of a "national emergency government,quot; on Saturday.

He said international financial institutions are prepared to support an interim power-sharing government with $ 1.2 billion in loans to combat the pandemic. Guaidó said the loans will be used to directly help Venezuelan families who are expected to be hurt not only by the spread of the disease but also by the economic shock of a collapse in oil prices, virtually the only source of foreign exchange. from the country.

The spread of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm Venezuela's already collapsed health system while depriving its paralyzed economy of the oil revenues on which it relies almost exclusively for foreign exchange.

The United Nations said Venezuela could be one of the nations most affected by the spread of the coronavirus, and designated it as a country for priority care due to a health system marked by widespread shortages of medical supplies and a lack of water and electricity. .

Last September, Guaidó proposed a similar transitional government in talks with Norwegian-sponsored Maduro officials, who never gained traction.

But with the country already bankrupt, running out of gas and seeing looting outbreaks amid the coronavirus pandemic, calls have increased for both the opposition and Maduro to put aside their bitter differences to avoid a nightmarish scenario.