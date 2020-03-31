United States Extends Nuclear Cooperation Sanctions Waivers To Iran | News

%MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c11% %MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c12%

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at Iranian nuclear facilities without being subject to US sanctions, the US State Department announced Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed the waiver extensions, but expressed the decision as one that continues restrictions on Iran's atomic work.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c13% %MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c14%

Current and former officials familiar with the matter said Pompeo had opposed extending the exemptions, which are among the few remaining components of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the administration had not canceled.

%MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c15% %MINIFYHTML3bc21f27b9d5b834161c0cb89ea2bd6c16%

However, officials told The Associated Press (AP) news agency that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had prevailed in an internal debate on the issue last week.

Mnuchin reportedly argued that the coronavirus pandemic made removing the exemptions unpleasant at a time when the administration was criticized for refusing to ease sanctions to deal with the outbreak, which has hit Iran hard. Officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Reuters news agency previously reported that the decision to renew waivers on sanctions that prevent non-US companies from dealing with Iran's Atomic Energy Organization was expected on Monday, citing four sources familiar with the matter, including an official. U.S.

The Jewish News Syndicate, a news outlet focused primarily on Israel and the Jewish world, reported for the first time that the United States was expected to renew the waivers, citing two sources familiar with the decision.

The Trump administration's move, which in 2018 withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will allow non-proliferation work to continue at the Arak heavy water research reactor, the power plant. Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Tehran Research Reactor and other nuclear facilities.

Renewable 60-day exemption

As part of its "maximum pressure,quot; campaign, the United States has not only reinstated the sanctions it had eliminated under the nuclear deal with Iran, but has tightened them to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities .

However, the Trump administration has repeatedly waived sanctions related to non-proliferation work with Iran on the grounds that such projects are designed to make the Iranian nuclear program less capable of producing weapons.

"We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran's nuclear program and we can adjust these restrictions at any time." Morgan Ortagus, a spokesman for the United States Department of State, said in a statement.

The exemptions were renewed for 60 days, according to the statement.

Washington's general policy toward Tehran has faced mounting criticism from opponents and Iranian authorities who say that U.S. sanctions are hampering the country's efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which killed 2,460 Iranians and sickened almost 40,000 more.

The Iranian authorities have urged other countries and the United Nations to request that the measures be lifted.

So far, Washington has refused to lift any sanctions and has even stepped up its lobbying campaign.

Last week, it blacklisted five companies based in Iran and Iraq and 15 people for alleged support for "terrorist groups," its third round of sanctions against Iranian targets in two weeks.

Under the 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States), Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions that had paralyzed its economy.

Tehran has long rejected Western claims that it has tried to develop nuclear weapons.