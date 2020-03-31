Union Rescue Mission employee tests positive for coronavirus, first reported case on Skid Row – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Union Rescue Mission employee has become the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus on Skid Row.

"Until today we had a miracle, there were no confirmed cases at the Union Rescue Mission," executive director Andy Bales said in a video posted on YouTube Monday.

Bales said the employee was in the intensive care unit at the USC County Medical Center.

%MINIFYHTML359804f57bbd38535197adefdd2a2bcd11% %MINIFYHTML359804f57bbd38535197adefdd2a2bcd12%

He also said 95 residents and several employees have been isolated on the third floor of the building, which houses a housing recovery program and is where the unidentified employee worked.

"It is not a lockdown, it is not yet quarantined, but we placed some in isolation and also sent some of our teammates to Dockweiler Beach for selection," said Bales. "I encouraged them when they came out that they were going to their own private beachside campervan, and that they would be home in a few days, but only God can make that happen."

RELATED: "Snitches Get Rewards,quot;: Garcetti Issues New Rules for Construction Sites, Encourages Community to Report Safer Violators at Home

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was installing tents in the yard and was working to locate recent employee contacts.

"We are in this for the long haul," Bales said. "It really comes home when a teammate gets sick, when you hear about your loved ones who have lost their brother in another city."

Union Rescue Mission is a private provider of homeless religious services that occupies a five-story building in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street.

RELATED: Los Angeles County Sees 548 Coronavirus Cases Tuesday, 10 New Deaths

The mission operates individual and family shelters, and a transition program. The employee who contracted the disease was previously homeless, the Times reported, and had graduated from the mission's recovery program. He was then hired by the mission and still lived there.

Bales told the Times that the positive employee had not had much contact with the part of the building frequented by homeless people who came and went from the streets during the day.

Bales said the positive employee had not had much contact with the part of the mission where homeless people often come and go from the streets during the day.

"Keep us in your prayers," said Bales. "I just want to share my love with you and encourage you to stay home if you can and survive this deal and we will soon celebrate together."