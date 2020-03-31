UN chief says coronavirus & # 39; worst crisis & # 39; since World War II: live updates | News

The head of the United Nations warned that the coronavirus pandemic presents the world with its "worst crisis,quot; since World War II, with the death toll in the United States now higher than in China, and the most affected countries in Europe report their highest number of deaths in a single day.

The United States announced about 800 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 3,700. It also has the most confirmed cases. China has reported 3,282 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Italy reported each of their largest increases in deaths in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Some 12,428 people died from the disease in Italy, the most severely affected country in the world.

Worldwide, nearly 857,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and at least 178,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 42,000 people have died.

Wednesday, April 1

01:30 GMT – & # 39; President's guidelines on coronavirus for America & # 39;

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has just shared on Twitter his & # 39; Coronavirus guidelines for the United States & # 39; after warning that the country faced two "very painful,quot; weeks when faced with the virus.

The recommendations advise older people and those with underlying health problems to stay home and urge those who feel ill to stay home and seek medical attention.

20:50 GMT on Tuesday – UN Chief: & # 39; COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II & # 39;

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious crisis facing the world since World War II, which threatens people in all countries and carries the risk of "greater instability, greater discontent and further conflict. "

The UN chief spoke at the launch of a report on the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

