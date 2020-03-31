UK police accused of abusing power to enforce COVID-19 blockade | News

As the British navigate restrictions to try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, fears grow that police officers will abuse their new powers.

Some british policeman It could have gone too far, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on Tuesday, less than a week after the UK passed emergency legislation that gave police the power to issue instant £ 30 fines ( $ 37) to people who gather in groups of more than two people or leave their homes without a good reason, such as to work, buy food, or exercise.

"I'm sure there are individual examples where you maybe look at it and think maybe it's a little bit further than they should have been, but generally speaking, I think the case is that if people help everyone, including the police, by staying home and the rest, then there will be no problems, "Shapps said.

Some police officers have been accused of being too jealous of using drones to spy on people walking through natural areas and prevent dog walkers from leading their pets to open spaces. There were reports that some stores had even been urged not to sell Easter eggs because they were not essential items.

"The tradition of the police in this country is that policemanmen are uniformed citizens, not members of a disciplined hierarchy that operates only by government order, "Jonathan Sumption, a former UK Supreme Court judge, told the BBC.

"This is what policeman state is like It is a state in which the government can issue orders or express preferences without legal authority and the policeman will enforce the wishes of the ministers. "

As the national conversation turned to enforcing the blockade, #policestate was trending on Twitter in the UK, with various users offering their views.

"In all of this, we cannot forget the importance of our civil liberties. While this does not mean that we should be able to do what we want, it does mean that the police must not abuse their power at such a vulnerable time." said Twitter user Olivia Lewis.

During the night, 6 people have been summoned for crimes related to the new corona virus legislation to protect the public: These included; Going out to drive out of boredom Returning from parties Several people from the same household go to stores for non-essential items. pic.twitter.com/FstjlfdEkD – Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) March 29, 2020

Unlike other countries, the forces in Britain "policeman by consent "and they pride themselves on being accountable to the public and not to the state.

Martin Hewitt, President of the National Policeman The Council of Chiefs (NPCC) said they sought to ensure consistency in policeman Answer, as they all realized the new "unprecedented measures."

"Our plan is for us to engage with people, we will explain the measures … we will encourage people to go home, but as a last resort we will enforce," he told BBC radio.

The government drafted the new regulations amid concerns that some Britons were not listening to advice to avoid social gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is causing controversy near me. I think it is difficult for the police since the government "councils,quot; have gone beyond legislation and that is why they are confusing the two pic.twitter.com/PixWspJDkg – Mrs. Counsel (@seeyouatthebar) March 30, 2020

The swift 329-page emergency bill met little resistance in Parliament.

Before the regulations were introduced, Lord Falconer de Thoroton of the opposition Labor Party said he supported the powers.

"In normal times it would be completely unacceptable. These are not normal times. As long as the emergency lasts and these powers are necessary, they should be available to the government."

In recent interviews with Al Jazeera, human rights experts said Draconian measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus were understandable in the short term, even if they limited civil liberties, but warned that global governments should not abuse their powers.