UK coronavirus deaths rise 27 percent in one day | News

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 27 percent in the space of a day, according to new figures on Tuesday that a cabinet minister described as shocking and disturbing.

The government said 1,789 people had died in hospitals from the coronavirus at 16:00 GMT on Monday, a 381 increase from Sunday, the largest increase in absolute terms so far.

"The increase in the number of deaths is profoundly shocking, disturbing (and) moving," Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said at a press conference, adding that it was not possible to predict when they would peak. The deaths.

"It depends on the actions of all of us," he added. "We can delay that peak; we can flatten the curve through our own private actions."

Initially, the UK took a gradual approach to containing the virus compared to European countries like Italy.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict controls after projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die. Since then, Johnson has become the first major power leader to announce a positive coronavirus result.

The UK lags behind Italy, Spain and France in terms of the number of deaths, but they still double approximately every 3.5 days.

While that is similar to the trajectory of Italy, the world's worst affected country, when reporting a similar number of deaths just over two weeks ago, British authorities said on Tuesday they saw tentative reasons for optimism.

Official figures showed that confirmed cases rose 14 percent from Monday to Tuesday to 25,150 from Tuesday at 08:00 GMT, the third day of increases near that rate, decreasing from approximately 22-24 hundred on Thursday and Friday.

"We are not out of the forest, we are very much in the forest, and it is really important that we continue to follow those instructions," said Stephen Powis, director of the National Health Service in England.

"But as you can see, the number of infections is not increasing as fast as it was. So green shoots, but only green shoots, and we shouldn't be complacent, and we shouldn't take our foot off the pedal."

At Tuesday's daily briefing by a government minister, Gove said mass production test kits had been made more difficult as there was now a shortage of the relevant chemicals needed.

But journalist Robert Peston, ITV political editor, reported The UK Chemical Industries Association had said there was no such shortage.

The government also announced that the first medical ventilators the UK has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and will be available for healthcare next week.

The UK government has been criticized for not joining a fan procurement scheme across the European Union, instead of asking major British engineering firms to design new medical devices and reuse their production lines to build them.

London said it had not joined because the invitation was lost in an email confusion.

The EU launched a joint procurement procedure on March 17 to buy ventilators on behalf of 25 member states, in a bid to cut prices and reduce competition among EU nations seeking machines, which help patients with coronaviruses to breathe and are rare worldwide.

The United Kingdom, which has the right to participate in such schemes under an 11-month transition agreement since it left the EU in January, did not join it.

That drew criticism at home from opponents who accused the government of prioritizing "Brexit over breathing," so determined to act independently of the bloc that would put public health at risk in the coronavirus crisis.

An EU spokesman said last week that British officials had attended several meetings where the plan was discussed, and the UK had an opportunity to say whether it wanted to be included.