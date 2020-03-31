UEFA talks to the European federations: what's on the agenda? The | Football news





UEFA will discuss a variety of different topics, including how to end the season, at a meeting on Wednesday.

UEFA will hold talks with all European associations on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLc805e4e0e0b1b9acea212c6554f69a2311% %MINIFYHTMLc805e4e0e0b1b9acea212c6554f69a2312%

Sky Sports News & # 39; chief reporters Bryan Swanson look at the main items on the agenda …

Why has this meeting been called?

This is the first time that the 55 national associations in Europe have joined a call since March 17, when they made the unprecedented decision to postpone the European Championship this summer for one year.

UEFA has two working groups that analyze everything from the soccer calendar to the financial impact of an unprecedented global pandemic. This is your opportunity to update the governing bodies of each country, including the associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will chair the meeting of the 55 national federations

The video conference is scheduled to last up to 90 minutes and will be chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who has stayed in Slovenia.

No major decision is expected. UEFA is believed to have only announced details of this latest meeting because they knew details would emerge, after several leaks during their last conference call.

There will be discussions about the reorganized dates for the 2021 European Championship for Women, organized in England, and the U21 Men's European Championship 2021, held in Hungary and Slovenia.

What will happen to the Champions League and the Europa League?

UEFA's ambition remains to end its competitions, even if it involves reducing ties from the quarterfinals and semi-finals to a game in a neutral location.

In the Champions League, 12 clubs from five countries, England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, are waiting to know if this season's competition will restart.

Four matches in four countries are still pending in the second leg of the round of 16, including Manchester City vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea.

Several Champions League and Europa League matches were played behind closed doors before the tournament was suspended.

In the Europa League, 16 clubs from 11 countries are affected, and the remaining matches include Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers, Wolves vs Olympiakos and Manchester United vs LASK.

Each round of 16 second leg was postponed.

The coronavirus is affecting countries in different ways, and therein lies the problem. UEFA cannot agree on dates for its competitions to return until the pandemic peaks in its competing associations.

Is UEFA moving to cancel this season?

"None of us is in control," concedes a UEFA member. "But we have to plan more dates."

There is a determination to end this season, and June 30 remains the preferred deadline for Europe's leagues and competitions.

But ending the season in July, and possibly later, will also be discussed.

There is obvious frustration at the lack of ability to set dates, but administrators recognize that their competencies must always remain second to the number 1 priority of saving lives and avoiding any further pressure on health services across Europe.

Will the transfer window be discussed?

Yes, just like the issue of player contracts. But UEFA will be guided by the FIFA working group on these difficult issues. Each association will have its own preference, and there is no quick fix.

In terms of player contracts, labor legislation in each country will also play an important role in discussions with FIFA. It is a complex situation.

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho is a player who attracts the interest of several clubs before the summer.

The game needs to work together. This pandemic has led world soccer organizations to have to reach agreements like never before, and at the pace. Everyone acknowledges that something will have to give, and officials appreciate that there is no perfect solution.

UEFA can only provide clarity when each country's health agencies give the green light to tentatively resume, even behind closed doors.

European football is desperate to return, but only when it is safe to do so.