UCLA student develops a fan with parts from Home Depot – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A UCLA biodesign student has developed a low-cost fan with parts he purchased from Home Depot.

Glen Meyerowitz says his ventilator is a prototype and not ready for patients. But he says he's already working with companies to make a medical-grade version of his affordable fan.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country, states have been clamoring for fans. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has been pleading with the federal government for tens of thousands of fans, while California Governor Gavin Newsom has removed hundreds of old fans from the warehouse to be restored by a Silicon Valley company .

%MINIFYHTML48a64243dd6437fe92ecf56d9c0d3d8811% %MINIFYHTML48a64243dd6437fe92ecf56d9c0d3d8812%

Virgin Orbit, which normally targets the stars, has also gotten into the fan business at its Long Beach facility.

One of the telltale symptoms of the coronavirus is respiratory problems. Public health officials say the peak of the coronavirus outbreak is expected in a few weeks, and ventilators will be critically necessary at that point.