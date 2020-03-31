Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry among NFL stars at Madden Relief Tournament COVID-19 | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d11% %MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d12%

The tournament will start on Wednesday and Sky Sports will show coverage starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.





%MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d13% %MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d14% Chief Security Officer Tyrann Mathieu is one of eight players participating.

%MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d15% %MINIFYHTML293dd9fac2f3fc3d4a1bd289419b899d16%

The NFL stars come together to raise money to aid COVID-19 relief efforts by competing in The Checkdown's Madden 20 tournament.

Formula One has already hosted a Virtual Grand Prix, while professional footballers also clashed in FIFA 20 and now some of the biggest names in the NFL are poised to come face to face for worthy cause.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill are among the participants, along with Derwin James and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, Deebo Samuel of the 49ers of San Francisco and Jarvis of the Cleveland Browns. Landry and Denzel Ward.

The first-round matches will air on Wednesday, April 1, starting with Landry and Ward in an all-Cleveland battle followed by Mathieu and Hill two months after the pair helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Miami.

For each participant, the NFL Foundation and EA will donate $ 5,000 for the coronavirus pandemic relief effort, before making a contribution of $ 20,000 on behalf of the winner.

First round of clashes Denzel Ward vs Jarvis Landry Tyrann Mathieu vs Tyreek Hill DeSean Jackson vs Deebo Samuel Derwin James vs Keenan Allen

The Chargers' James showed off his Madden skills over the weekend when he did a light job on former NFL quarterback Michael Vick with an 80-16 win in the first Madden NFL Invitational designed to raise awareness of the fight against COVID. -19.

Some players were clearly disappointed to be left out, including Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who tweeted, "You know you shouldn't put me in this tournament, no," to what Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. replied, "He said the same thing."

All contests will air live on EA Madden's Twitch channel starting Wednesday, with the semifinals and final taking place on Thursday.