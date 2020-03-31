Two the good doctor's exits revealed

The good doctor There will not be one, but two characters when the fourth season premieres. Warning, spoilers continue.

In the season three finale, The good doctor he said goodbye to Nicholas GonzalezIt is Dr. Neil Meléndez after an earthquake. Meléndez succumbed to septic shock from internal injuries sustained in the earthquake.

"A part of me is sad to see a character that I respected a lot, someone who felt that they still had much more to say, but that there was not always that opportunity, and I feel that we really built a beautiful world around that character, as much as It may be in a program like ours where we are still prosecuting as well. You know, we try to put some character here and there, and of course there are many personal stories, but we still have two cases. One week and major surgeries around which they are formed our episodes, "said González.