Two the good doctor's exits revealed

The good doctor There will not be one, but two characters when the fourth season premieres. Warning, spoilers continue.
In the season three finale, The good doctor he said goodbye to Nicholas GonzalezIt is Dr. Neil Meléndez after an earthquake. Meléndez succumbed to septic shock from internal injuries sustained in the earthquake.
"A part of me is sad to see a character that I respected a lot, someone who felt that they still had much more to say, but that there was not always that opportunity, and I feel that we really built a beautiful world around that character, as much as It may be in a program like ours where we are still prosecuting as well. You know, we try to put some character here and there, and of course there are many personal stories, but we still have two cases. One week and major surgeries around which they are formed our episodes, "said González.
"So for me, it was just a blessing. It's something I literally built a family on. You know, I got married, (and) we were pregnant with our first right when I did this job. I left to go shoot the pilot when my baby was 6 days old, and we moved to Vancouver when I was 5 months old. She is now 3 years old and just turned years old. This has been an amazing trip and I am sad to see her leave. I think there will definitely be a gap there, but I'm excited to see what everyone does with it, "González told EW.
And González is not the only actor to come out.
Executive producer David shore confirmed to TVLine that Jasika Nicole It will not return, at least as a regular series, in the fourth season of the ABC medical drama.
"I would love to have her here and there," Shore told TVLine. "I love Jasika, and I'd love to see her on the show, but it won't be in the same capacity."
Nicole joined the show on a recurring basis before being promoted to the regular series. She played Dr. Carly Lever, a love interest for Freddie highmoreDr. Shaun Murphy. The two characters have since separated.
ABC delivered a fourth season renewal in February 2020.
