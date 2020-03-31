Two patients at Roseville nursing center die of coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – TAccording to the Detroit Free Press, two patients at the Advantage Living Center nursing home in Roseville died of the coronavirus.

Two other patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Several other nursing facilities in Michigan are also reporting cases of COVID-19 in their patients.

RELATED LINK: Roseville Nursing Facility in Closing After COVID-19 Positive Patient Testing

