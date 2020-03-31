Two new road maps present possible ways to end coronavirus blockages

This story originally appeared on STAT, a health and medical website that offers ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Go here for more stories about the virus. Try STAT Also for the exclusive analysis of biotechnology, pharmacy and life sciences.

%MINIFYHTMLd5115f644ec803c69f9f4751e07da51811% %MINIFYHTMLd5115f644ec803c69f9f4751e07da51812%

With Covid-19 running across the country, the United States is practically blocked. At the same time, the yearning among Americans to reopen their communities grows, as does their desire to return to an appearance of normality.

In an effort to chart a path toward that goal, public health experts unveiled two new roadmaps over the weekend.

The first, from Ezekiel Emanuel, a health policy expert and vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania, suggests that blockages could ease in June. The second, from former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, and his colleagues, does not set a date, but instead describes the evidence that communities would need to start lifting some of the more draconian restrictions.

Both roadmaps rely on the United States dramatically increasing disease testing and hospitals acquiring sufficient supplies at a time of extraordinary global demand and increasing shortages of both personal protective equipment to protect health workers from infections and ventilators to help the seriously ill. to survive.

Gottlieb's roadmap and several co-authors, including Caitlin Rivers, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, foresees four phases. Phase 1 represents the current situation, in which the outbreak is growing. Only once certain thresholds are reached (hospitals can cope with the flow of incoming patients and new cases have decreased in a particular area for at least 14 days), could Phase 2 begin.

During that stage, physical distancing efforts will have slowed the spread of the disease to the point where schools and some other types of social functions can resume, although people age 70 and older and others at increased risk for the virus still they would have to restrict their illness. movements

The report suggests that counties or states may move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, and return to Phase 1 if containment begins to erode, at different times, depending on local conditions.

Rivers acknowledged that it will not be soon.

"I don't think we are close to getting out of Phase 1," he said. "I think staying home is what we should be doing right now. And how quickly we get to Phase 2 will really depend on how effective our interventions are now and how aggressively we can expand our capabilities. ”

Phase 3, the lifting of all restrictions, would only occur when a vaccine is available to prevent infection and therapies to save infected people. Gottlieb said he believes the vaccines could be two years away, but he is confident that some therapies will work in the summer. Phase 4 would involve planning to develop the country's capacity to respond to the next biological threat.

Gottlieb, now a member of the American Enterprise Institute, acknowledged that some aspects of his 20-page roadmap report may seem unrealistic at the moment. There is, for example, an extraordinary global demand for protective equipment for health workers. But he said that should not diminish the importance of the road map.

"What I wanted to do with this was set very clear measurable milestones and very clear goals of what can improve when those milestones are reached," he told STAT. "And give people something to shoot. Because I think reports that are not very granular are not very useful. "

Emanuel, who described his roadmap in an op-ed in the New York Times, estimated that if the spread of the virus is not slowed, nearly a third of Americans will become infected in early May. If Covid-19's death rate is 1%, that level of transmission would lead to 1 million deaths, he noted. (There is much debate and there is no consensus on the mortality rate, although 1% is closer to the lower range of current estimates).

Based on China's response to the virus, he suggested that a national shelter-in-place order for the next eight to 10 weeks, excluding essential service workers, should reduce transmission of the virus.

In the interval, health officials will need to deploy "thousands of teams to trace contacts of all new Covid-19 cases using cell phone data, social media data, and data from thermometer tests and the like," Emanuel wrote. "It would be easier to lift the national quarantine if we isolated new cases, found and tested all of their contacts, and isolated any of them who may be infected."

Michael Osterholm, a former Minnesota state epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said public health departments that lack resources currently do not have the manpower to operate at this scale.

He suggested that if departments had the resources to recruit and train thousands of newly unemployed people, perhaps this work could be done.

More broadly, Osterholm was concerned that none of the new roadmaps would adequately capture the impact that a shortage of supply will have on containment efforts.

“I welcome this type of discussion. They need to happen right now. And I think they should be aspirational, which I think both Ezekiel's and Scott's plans strive to be. But they also have to be based on reality, "he said.

While Gottlieb and Rivers believe that testing in the United States is increasing substantially and that testing will be more available in the future, Osterholm has warned of a shortage of the chemicals needed for testing.

Similarly, the Gottlieb and Rivers report calls for nearly doubling the number of ventilators hospitals have at their disposal, from the current three per 10,000 people to a target of five to seven per 10,000, in its Phase 1 But all the countries in the world need more fans now. Increasing production on these tricky machines isn't likely to be easy, and it's certainly not as easy as tweets directing General Motors to start manufacturing them.

Osterholm noted that Medtronic, a manufacturer of the machines, gets 1,500 parts from 14 to 20 countries for each fan.

Some of the Gottlieb and Rivers recommendations may be easier to implement. They suggest, for example, that the public should be urged to start wearing cloth masks in public, not surgical paper masks that are already in short supply in hospitals, but masks that can be made at home or purchased online.

"We do not and would not recommend the use of appropriate personal protective equipment,quot; for the public, "Rivers said. But he noted that because people can transmit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, before If they do have symptoms, having them wear masks when they are in public could delay the spread of the disease.

"We don't think they are going to be very effective in keeping healthy people healthy, but what would be better would be to prevent asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people from spreading." They are more useful for source control, "he said.