Twitter is debating whether G-Money missed the opportunity in New Jack City!

New Jack City is one of the most popular urban crime movies ever. And it has a lot of legendary scenes.

One scene we all remember is when G-Money, played by actor Allen Payne, hit a three-point shot to earn money for his friends. But did he really hit the shot?

Someone on Twitter claimed that G Money really lost the shot, and caused a massive debate on the social media platform.

(see the video above)

New Jack City is a 1991 action crime film based on an original story and screenplay by Thomas Lee Wright and Barry Michael Cooper, and directed by Mario Van Peebles.

The film stars Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Allen Payne, Chris Rock, Mario Van Peebles, and Judd Nelson, and was released in the United States on March 8, 1991.

Wesley Snipes plays Nino Brown, a rising drug dealer in New York City during the crack epidemic. Ice-T plays Scotty Appleton, a detective who promises to stop Nino's criminal activity by going undercover to work for Nino's gang.