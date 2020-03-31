Tunisia extends the confinement in two weeks and releases prisoners | Tunisia News

Tunisia will extend a blockade to contain the spread of the coronavirus between two weeks and April 19, the presidency said in a statement Tuesday.

Tunisia has confirmed 362 coronavirus cases and nine deaths and has imposed a general blockade for more than a week, preventing people from leaving their homes, except to buy basic necessities or work in certain jobs.

The announcement came after several hundred Tunisians demonstrated in a working-class district of the capital, demanding government support and protesting the current week-long blockade against the coronavirus pandemic that has disproportionately impacted the poor .

"No matter the coronavirus, we are going to die anyway! Let us work!" shouted a protester.

"At least let me bring bread home for my children," the bricklayer told the AFP news agency.

In poor areas like Mnilha and Ettadhamen, on the outskirts of Tunisia, health facilities are limited and the many people who work as day laborers do not have an income due to the containment of the coronavirus.

"I haven't worked in 15 days," said a woman named Sabiha.

On Monday, angry residents marched to the local government office to demand welfare payments and permits to leave their homes. Some even blocked roads and burned tires.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced on March 21 a $ 52 million financial support package for those most affected by the blockade, but did not say when it would be distributed.

Then on Monday, the Ministry of Social Affairs announced that the payments will be distributed from March 21 to April 6, prompting local government offices to register quickly.

"We are trying to face the epidemic. But every day, it is the same and they meet in front of the office," Mnilha councilor Imed Farhat told AFP.

"We are asking the police to intervene. But what can we do? We have to listen to them."

Violating the curfew

The coronavirus pandemic has halted tourism, a key sector for Tunisia, and numerous non-essential businesses and activities have been closed since March 4.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 1,119 people for violating the night curfew since March 17 and 242 for violating closure orders since March 22, Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Ayouni said.

He did not say how many were still detained.

On Tuesday, the presidency announced that it would release 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to alleviate prison overcrowding.

According to the statement, President Kais Saied also ordered increased sanitation measures in prisons.

Last week, Saied ordered the army to deploy to the streets to compel people to respect the closure.