Trump's $ 2 Billion Won't Protect Minorities From Coronavirus | U.S

A two trillion dollar stimulus plan – intended to repair the American economy during one of the most volatile pandemics the world has ever seen – was officially approved by Congress last week.

The biggest economic rescue package in modern history it will provide financial aid to taxpayers and their families, aid to hospitals, expanded unemployment benefits, and small business loans (large companies will be awarded government bailouts).

These efforts are essential to restore some form of security for a frightened and fragile population, a population that now has most cases of coronavirus in the world.

However, the most frightened and fragile communities in the United States have always been people of color.

We are suffering tremendously at the hands of COVID-19 and will continue to do so because of how the Trump administration has handled the crisis thus far.

Last month, the president initially described the Democratic and media response to the outbreak as a "hoax,quot; at a campaign rally in South Carolina, insisting that Democrats were "politicizing,quot; the severity of the virus as an attack on his leadership.

Trump also oversaw the dismantling of the pandemic unit at the National Security Council in 2018. This action, along with his continued denial of the coronavirus as a major problem, he avoided crucial actions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at such a fast rate.

What happened in the weeks following his claim is endemic to a fractured capitalist system riddled with racism and punishment for those without privileges.

As the Chinese origins of the coronavirus became better known, it was quickly used to stigmatize Asian Americans. Trump has publicly referred to the disease like "foreigner,quot; or the "Chinese virus,quot;.

His racist comment has had threatening consequences, including a increase in violent incidents against Asian communities and discrimination against Asians in schools.

This type of xenophobia has been at the core of Trump's immigration and travel policies during his tenure in the White House.

the decline of Chinese companies As a result of the vitriol they received, it served as a precursor to a national crisis: the crumbling of America's economic infrastructure.

As schools closed and businesses closed in the face of the pandemic, the divide between who would survive and who would not immediately become apparent.

Test kits for COVID-19 They are scarce and when they are available to the general public, cost and location will be important factors in accessing them.

Immigrants are at greater risk as they are more likely to not seek medical attention for fear of arrest (The coronavirus has already been used to justify stricter immigration policies) Undocumented workers are also you are not eligible to receive any benefits of the stimulus agreement despite constituting 5 percent of the US workforce.

Inmates in United States prisons, of whom one large proportion they are black and Hispanic – they are most vulnerable to COVID-19 due to be in a confined space. In New York State, they are forced to make hand sanitizer for civilians unclear on whether they can use it themselves.

For years, there has been report after report monitoring wealth accumulation in white and non-white households. The evident gap, due to the institutional structures that prioritize white wealth, as these reports conclude, has not yet rectified and saturated all aspects of the economy.

When low-income communities are forced to be out of a job Due to a quarantine across the country, they are stripped of their ability to buy basic necessities and pay bills that are still piling up.

Conversely, those with essential positions (health workers, service workers, cleaners, airport security officers) who can not pay Quitting their jobs risks additional exposure. And, as we have seen, impoverished areas are more likely to have higher infection rates because residents already have underlying medical conditions and fewer resources.

When kindergartens and schools close, those same people wonder where the next meal for your child will come from.

exist 500,000 people in the USA USA homeless (consisting mainly of black and hispanic people like the prison population) who are in double the risk succumb and spread the coronavirus.

Native American tribes they often lack resources and access to high-quality health services (especially those living in rural areas), making COVID-19 much more difficult to treat.

Health experts predict that the disease get worse before getting better – which means that the situation of people of color will go from excruciating to downright inhumane.

How Trump insists that the economy should return to normal As soon as possible, it is solidifying the notion that human life is as valuable as the amount of work attached to it.

Getting Americans back to work before COVID-19 has been contained is not only discouraged; it is dire and will surely exacerbate minority anguish.

Hospitals simply will not have the capacity to treat all patients who will come into contact with coronaviruses and marginalized groups will not be treated as priorities.

The belief that people of color are able to tolerate more pain that whites have led to a disparity in healthcare; black mothers are still more than double odds die during childbirth than white women.

As the United States plunges into its new reality, we must remember to advocate for people of color who do not have the support, power, or platforms to protect themselves from a life-threatening catastrophe.

Although memories tend to be short when it comes to acts of injustice, exactly how far are we from repeating what happened during Hurricane Katrina?

