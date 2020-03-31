Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

WASHINGTON (AP) – Leaning on terrible projections by public health experts, President Donald Trump defended his decision Monday to extend restrictive guidelines for social distancing until the end of April, preparing the nation for a death toll from coronavirus that could exceed 100,000.

"Difficult times are ahead for the next 30 days," Trump said during a Rose Garden press conference. He called for refraining from public outings "our shared patriotic duty,quot; during the outbreak.

The comments came a day after Trump made a dramatic turnaround and announced he would not move to ease the guidelines and get the economy back on track at Easter, as he said last week he hoped to do.

Given the harsh projections of his team and the dazzling images of overwhelmed hospitals in his hometown of New York, Trump extended the guidelines for social distancing to April 30, which would expire on Monday. Many states and local governments already have stricter controls on mobility and meetings.

"The worst thing that can happen is that you do it too soon and it suddenly comes back," Trump said during a nearly hour-long telephone interview with "Fox & Friends,quot; as members of his coronavirus task force were deployed by all the world. other media outlets to warn that the spread of the virus was just beginning.

Trump's push to reopen the country, fueled by pleas from business leaders, was met by a sobering reality test by health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who on Sunday He said the United States could experience between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths and millions of pandemic infections.

That warning hardened recognition in Washington that the fight against the coronavirus will not be resolved quickly, even as Trump expressed his longing for normality.

"It wouldn't have been a good idea to back off at a time when you really need to press the foot with the pedal instead of the brakes," Fauci said on CNN Monday, describing how he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the group's coordinator. work on coronavirus had convinced Trump to reconsider.

“We show you the data. He looked at the data. He got it right away, "said Fauci. "It was a pretty clear picture. Dr. Debbie Birx and I went to the Oval Office and we leaned over the desk and said, “Here is the data. Take a look. "He just shook his head and said," I think we have to do it. "

Americans are now being asked to prepare for at least another 30 days of severe economic and social disruption, with schools and businesses closed and public life disrupted. Most Americans remain under orders from the state or local government to stay home to curb the spread of the virus, and job applications have already skyrocketed.

Trump said it was "quite unlikely,quot; that he would have to issue a national order to stay home, adding that he was in contact with the governors about his actions.

Trump spoke to the nation's governors on Monday, as did other members of his administration. Birx told the governors that it is "several weeks from the top of the curve for the United States." Trump said modeling projected substantially more deaths if the nation did not incorporate social distancing.

"I thought it was a very important study that they did and it sure solved a lot of problems in my own mind and maybe in their minds," Trump said in an audio that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland expressed his appreciation for the $ 2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill that Trump signed last week and the President's acknowledgment that states will need more help, but also emphasized that governors are "still frustrated "by the shortage of doctors. supplies.

Governors are also not satisfied with the availability of test kits to detect the virus in patients.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the United States had already analyzed more than 1 million samples to detect the coronavirus.

But it was unclear whether that number represented real patients or processed samples. With a population of over 330 million, 1 million patients examined would represent approximately one-third of 1 percent of all Americans. In comparison, South Korea has tested approximately twice as many people as a percentage of its population. Still, Trump boasted that the tests were "at a level that no other country has reached."

Public health experts have estimated that EE. USA You should test between 100,000 and 150,000 patients daily to trace and contain the virus. Azar said the United States is testing "almost 100,000 samples per day." Vice President Mike Pence said nearly three weeks ago that 4 million tests were distributed across the country.

"I can tell you that every governor in the United States understands the importance and the fact that we are way behind the curve in test kits," said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The federal guidelines Trump chose to continue recommend against group meetings of more than 10 and urge seniors and anyone with existing health problems to stay home. People are encouraged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, nonessential travel, and shopping trips.

For more than a week, Trump had been bombarded by calls from outside business leaders urging him to start reopening the nation's economy, at least in places with low infection rates, and warning him of the catastrophic consequences that could damage his reelection possibilities if it remained closed. for much longer.

Trump told "Fox & Friends,quot; that "no one,quot; was "more concerned,quot; than he was about the economic impact on the country. But he said: "We want to do something where we have the least death."

Trump, who has largely avoided talking about possible death and infection rates, cited projection models Sunday that said 2.2 million or more people could have died if social distancing measures had not been implemented. And he said the country would be fine if it "can contain,quot; the number of deaths "up to 100,000."

In addition to the numbers, Trump said he was touched by heartbreaking scenes from New York, particularly the Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens. He described the images he had seen on television with "body bags everywhere, in the hallways. I've been seeing them bring tow trucks, freezer trucks … because they can't handle the bodies, there are plenty of them … I've seen things I've never seen before. "

But experts warn that those scenes could unfold across the country, as the virus spreads. Birx and Fauci said that even the areas that have so far been saved must prepare for the eventuality that they too become hot spots, with undetected cases likely to exist now.

Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America,quot; ​​that the smallest cities in the US USA Now they are ready for the kind of acceleration that has happened in New York.

"If you look across the country, there are a number of smaller cities that are leaking," Fauci said. "It seems to be low level, it starts to accelerate and then it goes up."

The United States had more than 140,000 cases of COVID-19 reported Monday morning, with more than 2,500 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the hardest hit areas are struggling to care for patients, and some lack critical supplies.

In the "Fox & Friends,quot; interview, Trump also said his administration was considering providing a risk payment for medical professionals who are on the front line of the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed, telling Fox Business Network in a separate interview that the idea "makes a lot of sense,quot; and is "definitely something we'll put on the next bill." Some lawmakers have said that a fourth financial aid package will eventually be needed.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she wants the House to be ready as soon as she returns, perhaps in late April, to pass a fourth bill to boost the economy and strengthen the economy. virus response. She said she wanted the package to improve broadband, strengthen hospitals and state and local governments, and increase direct payments to Americans.

Pelosi said it should also strengthen safety requirements for first responders and medical workers and extend the workers' license to care for their families.

For weeks, Trump had played down the severity of the pandemic, and Pelosi on Sunday accused Trump of "denial,quot; in the crisis and called it "deadly."

Trump lashed out at Fox on Monday morning.

"She is a sick puppy in my opinion," said Trump. "I think it is a disgrace to his country, his family,quot;

Associated Press writers Alan Suderman in Richmond, Virginia, Rachel La Corte in Olympia and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

