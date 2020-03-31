Troye Sivan redhead funny by comparison with Saoirse Ronan

%MINIFYHTML11b95cdef383a6734f8e82003c07dbf611% %MINIFYHTML11b95cdef383a6734f8e82003c07dbf612%

The actor of & # 39; Boy Erased & # 39; he joked about his new appearance after sparking a longer, bob-style cut on the cover of his new single, & # 39; Take Yourself Home & # 39 ;.

Troye Sivan teased her red hair as fans compared her new look to the actress Saoirse Ronan.

The 24-year-old singer debuted his new style on social media last week and posted more photos over the weekend (March 28 and 29) after teasing the longest cut and bob style in a series of photos on black and white.

However, after he shared a side profile picture, which is the cover of Troye's new single, "Take Yourself Home," fans began drawing comparisons between him and actress Saoirse, prompting the star to joke about your appearance.

Post a side profile of the Irish actress sporting a shoulder-length-like haircut from the movie. "Lady bird"In his Instagram story timeline, Troye wrote in the caption" Me. "

In a separate post, he wrote: "New plan, I'm going to claim that the entire project was creative led by Greta Gerwig, "referring to the director of the Saoirse film 2019"Little Women (2019)"

He added: "It's on."

"Hello my ronanisers, it's me … pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan .." the "My My My!" Star joked in a later post, before writing, "Where are my ronanisers ?!"

Troye Sivan scoffed at the fan comparing her to Saoirse Ronan.

Troye's next third studio album "Take Yourself Home" will be released on Wednesday.