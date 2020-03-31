Trina drags Nikki Natural during the "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; meeting

Roommates, Part One of the recently aired "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; meeting, and as expected, was filled with drama. Series star Trina absolutely wiped out Nikki Natural when the two got into a verbal altercation that even spread to the backstage area and caused Nikki to take cover.

It was the meat that was brewing throughout the season and everything came to a head during the Season 3 reunion "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot;. Trina and Nikki Natural had an argument, but it wasn't just a regular exchange of words, as Trina exploded over her so intensely that she ran behind the stage to escape all the madness.

%MINIFYHTMLa24f0cec1c2172537d19db6af469103011% %MINIFYHTMLa24f0cec1c2172537d19db6af469103012%

As she had done all season, Trina called Nikki for being disrespectful to her and said, "Everyone here knows that you never see me disrespecting anyone." Trina also later added:

“This woman will not be anywhere in my space. I am not disrespectful. I respect each and every one that comes under me. Be honest, you are below me, you always will be. Never get so screwed up. … I would never give any bitch under me a chance to be under me. "

This prompted Nikki to reply, "How are you a role model? Look at yourself. You look like a mess. It was then that Trina went for the jugular and raised Nikki's children, calling them,quot; dirty children. "Nikki was escorted to a room. separated.

After the show, Nikki posted the following message to Trina regarding raising her children:

"@Trinarockstarr I thought they would cut this part of the show, but thank God they finally showed your REAL COLORS … Looking back, after living it … brought so many emotions,quot; 😓This so-called beef was never so serious to the point that you had to bring my 3 KING INNOCENTS 👦🏾👦🏾👦🏾 within this 😞 You can talk about me … that I have braces … that I am an artist called wack … or whatever BUT, how could you sit here and call yourself a PAPER MODEL and put my children on the mix and call them DIRTY? 🥴 … ?????? (Of all the filming we did throughout the season … this is by far the only thing that makes me cry right now, especially after this Crown Apple has started 😢 "

I'm pretty sure we won't be seeing Nikki Natural in the next season of "LHHMIA,quot;.

Roommates, what do you think about this?