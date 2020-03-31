Trina drags Nikki Natural during the "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; meeting

Roommates, Part One of the recently aired "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; meeting, and as expected, was filled with drama. Series star Trina absolutely wiped out Nikki Natural when the two got into a verbal altercation that even spread to the backstage area and caused Nikki to take cover.
It was the meat that was brewing throughout the season and everything came to a head during the Season 3 reunion "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot;. Trina and Nikki Natural had an argument, but it wasn't just a regular exchange of words, as Trina exploded over her so intensely that she ran behind the stage to escape all the madness.
As she had done all season, Trina called Nikki for being disrespectful to her and said, "Everyone here knows that you never see me disrespecting anyone." Trina also later added:
“This woman will not be anywhere in my space. I am not disrespectful. I respect each and every one that comes under me. Be honest, you are below me, you always will be. Never get so screwed up. … I would never give any bitch under me a chance to be under me. "
This prompted Nikki to reply, "How are you a role model? Look at yourself. You look like a mess. It was then that Trina went for the jugular and raised Nikki's children, calling them,quot; dirty children. "Nikki was escorted to a room. separated.
After the show, Nikki posted the following message to Trina regarding raising her children:
"@Trinarockstarr I thought they would cut this part of the show, but thank God they finally showed your REAL COLORS … Looking back, after living it … brought so many emotions,quot; 😓This so-called beef was never so serious to the point that you had to bring my 3 KING INNOCENTS 👦🏾👦🏾👦🏾 within this 😞 You can talk about me … that I have braces … that I am an artist called wack … or whatever BUT, how could you sit here and call yourself a PAPER MODEL and put my children on the mix and call them DIRTY? 🥴 … ?????? (Of all the filming we did throughout the season … this is by far the only thing that makes me cry right now, especially after this Crown Apple has started 😢 "
I'm pretty sure we won't be seeing Nikki Natural in the next season of "LHHMIA,quot;.
Roommates, what do you think about this?
%MINIFYHTMLa24f0cec1c2172537d19db6af469103013%%MINIFYHTMLa24f0cec1c2172537d19db6af469103014%