Trick Daddy criticizes former Trina manager for allegedly ripping her off

At the Season 3 reunion of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39 ;, Trick approaches Trina's former manager, Jullian Boothe, whom he accuses of defrauding with money earmarked for his album, & # 39; The One & # 39 ;.

Season 3 of "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"He aired his special meeting on Monday, March 30, and things were surprisingly vicious among the cast members. In the episode, presented by Claudia Jordan, Daddy trick She was seen reaching out to Trina's former manager, Jullian Boothe, whom she accused of defrauding with money earmarked for her album, "The One."

The two came face to face in the meeting and their conversation was something that Trick couldn't handle, leading him to leave the stage. He, however, came back and left with Jullian, "Stop playing crazy like you don't know what's going on."

"Do you remember selling my songs abroad?" he asked Jullian, who seemed confused about what he was talking about. But Julilan then asked Trick, "Didn't they pay you every dollar?" To which the rapper replied: "No!"

Trick then followed a cursing-filled tirade, threatening Jullian: "Man, I'll break your jaw as soon as I get a chance." Without stopping there, he continued saying: "You are a liar … sitting here lying down. I will make you leave Miami ****!"

Reacting to Trick's tirade, one noticed that Trick was not for playing. "The trick has never been to play with," the person wrote. "Julian had better walk slightly because I sincerely believe that Trick is going to break your jaw." Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, "Whatever Trick says he did, he fucking did it."

Meanwhile others beat Premadonna for getting mad at Trick for some reason before leaving the stage. "Premadonkey is just thirsty for some time on camera. Girl, you know this last season. About to be friends with a friend," said one reviewer.