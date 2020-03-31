Trevor Noah's "Daily Social Distance Show" Compares Donald Trump to the Tiger King – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da11% %MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da12%

It's the series everyone's talking about, no, not the daily updates from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, but Netflix's wild docuseries Tiger king Therefore, it was inevitable that a late night comedian would find a way to link him to President Donald Trump.

Trevor Noah, come down!

%MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da13% %MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da14%

The host remains safely kidnapped from his home when he enters Week 3 of The daily show of social distance, and tonight he finds some equivalence between Joe Exotic, the subject of "the Netflix series that is somehow even more viral than COVID-19", and the Leader of the Free World. Among the tastes: Mssr. Exotic "does everything about him," is "the most disorganized person he will ever meet," just like Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus outbreak, Noah says, and "he sees conspiracies everywhere."

%MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da15% %MINIFYHTMLb1c4c952840886bc1c3ede7f70b3d5da16%

Noah also interviews California Governor Gavin Newsom on tonight's show and has correspondent Jaboukie Young-White analyze how close we are to finding a coronavirus vaccine. Re the last one: Let's say it's complicated.

Here it is Tiger king-know-clip of Trump and a couple more of this hybrid edition of The daily show:







Trevor Noah talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus on Show The Daily Social Distancing Show ’