Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert digging deep to find that golden comedy – Deadline

In these difficult and restrictive times, it is difficult to find the positive side in the dark clouds that have gathered. So the already difficult task that nightly comedians face becomes even more difficult as the closure of COVID-19 continues.

But the show must go on, so Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert came up with some things to talk about and hopefully sparked a laugh or two from their captive audience.

Noah turned to his cast from the Daily Show to find out what day this is, as confinement makes them the same.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert kept a travel diary for those curious about the unknown regions of his home.