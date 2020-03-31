Trent Alexander-Arnold has inspired Liverpool youth, says Neco Williams | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf4185482c21b6203e8ea0b2a9286e35911% %MINIFYHTMLf4185482c21b6203e8ea0b2a9286e35912%

Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy Neco Williams has revealed how the England international has inspired the youth of Liverpool since joining the first team and became one of the best right backs in the world.

Wales international U19 Williams is behind Alexander-Arnold in the hierarchical order on the right side, but has been learning from him by observing his unique style of play and trying to incorporate certain parts of him into his own game.

Williams has made just five first-team appearances for Liverpool, all this season, but has already made a great impression, demonstrating his ability in his 5-5 draw debut against Arsenal, posting the most touches, crosses, tackles and interceptions. , blocks and providing assistance.

Neco Williams in Liverpool debut ✅ Most of the touches

✅ Most crosses

✅ Most tackles

✅ Most interceptions

✅ Most blocks

🅰️ Help for final equalizer 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/lwRNC7jrqL – Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 30, 2019

Despite not being in the Premier League yet, Williams played every minute of Liverpool's FA Cup this season, and even in the fifth-round loss to Chelsea boss Jurgen Klopp, he described his performance as "super."

Like Alexander-Arnold, Williams has enjoyed a quick start at Anfield, inspiring him to push himself even harder as he looks to further break into the image of the first team.

"It is a kind of revelation to show people that anything is possible with hard work and dedication," Williams told the official Liverpool website.

Williams played every minute of the Liverpool FA Cup this season

"Trent was at the Academy from a very young age and moved up in rank. Now he's obviously one of the best runners in the world and he's playing amazingly."

"So I think for the entire Academy, no matter in what position, it is just a revelation to show people that it is possible."

"When I'm training, obviously I'm trying to focus on myself and my own game, but at the same time, I'm looking at Trent and trying to study how he plays too and trying to take parts and parts of what he does. My game .

"I think that's what I've been doing since I got there (Melwood). That is definitely improving me as a player."

Williams has been on the bench during several Premier League games this season, and spoke of his admiration for Klopp, whose team is on track to lift its first title in 30 years if the season can be completed as planned.

"It has been incredible," added Williams. "He is amazing with all the young people who come up. Whenever we need help or support, he is always there."

"He will have jokes with us and he will treat us normally, like a normal player of his. Whoever he is, whether we are young or one of his older and older players, he treats us all the same way. We all have the same jokes and they are good moments in Melwood. "