Transportation Hiring Goes Strong – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 106 new jobs in the past week and 638 in the past month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online job market.

The transportation sector also ranked third in terms of local employers who added new jobs. In the past month, 165 companies advertised open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers that hire locally on transportation is VETBUILT Services, Inc. "VETBUILT Services links job seekers with employers looking for direct hiring opportunities," according to one of the company's recently released job offers.

Other major companies seeking local hiring in the industry include M5W Transport and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Jobs posted by VETBUILT Services, Inc. in the past month in Detroit included forklift operators, while M5W Transport was hiring truck drivers and Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. sought warehouse workers.

