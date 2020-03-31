Trans in soccer: teammates share stories of trust and tenacity | Football news





Bristol City Panthers FC is one of the LGBT + clubs that makes soccer more welcoming to trans players like Sammy Walker

During the last seven days of football's closure, an awareness campaign has encouraged people across the game to show off their skills.

Everything has been developing in self-isolation, filmed in patios, gardens and kitchens, with videos published on social networks with the hashtag #BinTransphobia.

"Football plays a huge role in British society, and trans people are absolutely part of it," says Natalie Washington, who leads the Football v Transphobia initiative. FvT Action Week concludes on Tuesday, March 31, which is International Trans Visibility Day.

"From playing to selling tickets, training and refereeing, we are here to celebrate trans people who enrich our sport every day and to help people understand how to make us feel safe and welcome."

Natalie plays for Rushmoor FC in the Hampshire County Women's League. By sharing the story of your own journey in the game, even with Sky SportsShe has encouraged others who are trans and non-binary to do the same and show where they have really felt welcome.

However, as trans people in society become more visible, the focus on what it means to be trans intensifies. Experiences within the community are varied and diverse, and amid this, sports policies that seek to help inclusion and participation continue to evolve.

"Soccer v Transphobia is particularly vital this year as we see widespread information about the role of trans people in society in general, but particularly in sport," explains Natalie.

The Football v Transphobia campaign has held its annual Action Week, supported by trans people and allies alike.

Sky Sports He invited five trans people in soccer to talk about the game they love, along with friends and allies who are proud to be with them …

The midfield dynamo impacting Invicta

Naomi Reid is a midfielder for Charlton Invicta FC, which plays in the London Unity League and GFSN competitions. Gary Ginnaw is the club's player-manager.

Naomi thought that going out as a trans would mean giving up soccer. "It's so binary. I didn't think there was a space for me, particularly so early in my transition." As part of a family of Leeds fans living on the south coast, she also grew up playing the game. When she heard about Charlton Invicta, the friendly LGBT team affiliated with the Charlton Athletic Community Trust, she came closer with hope than expectation. "Gary and I had a few conversations, it was very supportive. Eventually, I went down to training and he made sure I was made to feel part of the team right away."

Naomi Reid was encouraged to join the Charlton family by Invicta head-player Gary Ginnaw

He hadn't been in the club long when a GFSN league match appeared in Edinburgh. Some late withdrawals meant that Invicta was only able to muster 10 players to make the long journey north, but they ended up winning 3-1 in the pouring rain, with Gary and Naomi playing key roles. "She said she wasn't sure how long the game could go, but I told her that she would have to play the full 90 minutes and that it was fantastic from start to finish," she recalls. "It was one of the best team performances I've ever been a part of. So we all went out and got drunk!"

He pays tribute to his "infectious,quot; enthusiasm. "Naomi's first goal for us stands out. She had been hitting them during practice for months, and suddenly, midway through a game, she put one in the top corner. The entire team just celebrated in a big package It was amazing to see. "

Invicta was the first LGBT + -even team in Britain to formally join a men's professional club

Naomi is now on the club committee, helping to promote LGBT + friendly football more broadly along with Gary, the Trust's head of equality, diversity and inclusion, Dr. Michael Seeraj, and others at Invicta. "No one should feel that they cannot participate in the game because of who they are," he insists. Her admiration for Gary is clear. "The work he does is tremendous, from managing the team to organizing pitches, planning and executing the training sessions with his partner Sam. I try to help as I can. I'm really competitive. Possibly a little bossy!"

Naomi's experience has encouraged other trans players to join Invicta. Gary makes sure they are comfortable, for example, controlling the change of facilities and accommodation when the team travels to long-distance games. "She has had a positive impact on many of us, not just our own members and players, but also the professional soccer club and the trust of the community."

Naomi appeared in a television documentary last year to discuss her return to the field after the transition.

The FvT Week of Action is an opportunity to challenge the stigma of being trans, says Naomi. "I understand that the concept of being trans defies people's norms, but it is not a frivolous choice. You don't get up one morning and decide to change your gender. I would love if FvT means that people don't buy. All that more."

Gary has always considered himself a staunch ally, but ever since Naomi joined Invicta, he appreciates even more what that phrase means. "Having such a great friendship with Naomi has made me learn new things," he says. And for Naomi? "I saw an Instagram post saying 'ally is a verb' and I thought yes! Being an ally is not passive, it doesn't just mean being nice to a trans person. It's about challenging discrimination. Yes you listen to it, face it, ask it, explain it's not great. It helps show people that they are all human and only on their own journey. "

For Soccer v Transphobia Week of Action, we've put together some ideas for those interested in soccer on how to make trans people feel welcome in the game. Today we share some ideas for clubs ⚽️ # FvT2020 pic.twitter.com/fqLpMcJKXG – FootballvHomophobia (@FvHtweets) March 29, 2020

Hammers fans who found companionship

Jamie Jaxon and Mark Baldan are West Ham fans. They became friends through the club's official LGBT + group and its allies, Pride of Irons.

"I am so lucky to be able to go to football and be totally myself," says Jamie, who is traveling from the West Midlands to enjoy game days with Iron Pride. He appreciates the relaxed and friendly atmosphere that the group has created. "Some members bring other family members or friends, and join us for a drink. Those people may never have known a trans person knowingly, but then they find themselves sitting next to one."

Jamie Jaxon and Mark Baldan became friends through a shared passion for West Ham

Mark was at the first Pride of Irons meeting a few years ago and also plays with the Leftfooters FC inclusive club, where he used to be manager. Being part of the group of fans has been really important to him. "He is mainly beating the results! But also dissecting the performances and celebrating together when we win. However, we are not only talking about West Ham, sometimes they are things that impact the LGBT + community. There are many interesting people, like Jamie,quot; El Being trans opened my eyes to that world. I've never had a trans friend before. "

Pride of Irons WhatsApp group helps keep them connected. "It is proving to be a really good support method, especially right now as we are on a block," says Jamie. "Friendship is as it should be. We identify ourselves as LGBT + but we are individuals within that, we learn from each other."

Away from London Stadium, he and Mark volunteered last year for the annual Red Run, a fun 5k and 10k run that raises awareness about World AIDS Day, as well as funding for vital HIV services across the UK. . "Hanging out with Mark all day, it was like two of my worlds collided: HIV prevention and soccer," says Jamie. "But when we met later that night at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, I don't think we talked about football."

Mark feels it is even more important right now to be available to chat, whatever the subject: "Communication is paramount and just being there for people." And what do you hope others can take away from reading about FvT Action Week? "That anyone can play and watch soccer in a safe environment."

For Soccer v Transphobia Week of Action, we've put together some ideas for those interested in soccer on how to make trans people feel welcome in the game. Today we share some ideas for fans ⚽️ # FvT2020 pic.twitter.com/8WAt4ideMs – FootballvHomophobia (@FvHtweets) March 28, 2020

The referee who made the big decision to return

Lucy Clark and Iain Bryant officiate in non-league soccer. Lucy takes over the games in the Combined Counties League, in Step 5 of the National Soccer League, and the National Women's League. Iain is a referee in the Surrey Elite Intermediate League and other divisions, and he also runs the line as an assistant referee. Lucy came out publicly as a trans in a newspaper interview almost two years ago.

When Iain telephoned his umpire mentor for his regular Saturday night post-match report on a summer night in 2018, he began to describe the game he had been tasked with, but was quickly interrupted. "I was connecting and then they asked me, 'Haven't you seen my WhatsApp message?' I said that I had not seen anything!" When he checked the chat, he realized a story that would be top news. flat the next day.

Going back to football after going out as a trans was discouraging for Lucy, but she soon re-referee

"I told Iain to call me again, and of course he did," recalls Lucy Clark, whose photo would appear alongside the headline & # 39; I am the first transgender referee in football & # 39; at Sunday Mirror. They had been friends for over a decade, not only through arbitration, but also from being on opposite sides of the North London divide. Lucy describes Iain as "what we might call a 'manly man': a builder, a bit gruff. He's a big Tottenham fan, and with me I'm an Arsenal fan, we've always had those jokes." When his phone call resumed that night, there was instant support and some laughter over the unusual situation, and with the Spurs beating Fulham that day and Arsenal defeated at Chelsea, they soon returned to the old routine.

Lucy thought that she would have to leave football after starting the transition, but was encouraged to continue. She has now refereed around 100 games in the past two seasons, several of them with Iain as her assistant, including the Greater London Women's Cup Final. "He has always been very good, very supportive. We went out to a game together shortly after my story came out in the newspaper. There were other officials and people I knew from 15 to 20 years old. They would see Iain is great, and my name and my gender are correct. I know you have always supported me. "

Lucy and her friend Iain Bryant (second from right) joined as officials for last year's John Greenacre Memorial Trophy women's cup final between Bromley and Crystal Palace

Iain is quick to play down his own role, but emphasizes Lucy's brave decision to return to the game. "I take my hat off to her. It has to be one of the bravest things." As a team of officials, gender is not a factor and they officiate in the game of men and women. "As a referee, you face 22 people right away! But to come out as a trans in that situation …" He hopes that by sharing Lucy's story and being visible, she will help bring "a little more acceptance." in soocer. "Gender, sexuality, all of that, shouldn't go into that, as far as I'm concerned."

Lucy also runs Trans Radio UK, an online station serving the trans community. There have been some shared sports stories on the airwaves in recent years. "Trans people are there to play or participate: they are human like everyone else and so passionate about the sport. But many have abandoned it over the years because they are trans. They shouldn't have to."

With people at home due to closure, the numbers of listeners have increased. "Many communities are feeling the effect, but especially those trans people who don't live their lives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, those who live the weekend. Now they have taken that away from them."

"It is very difficult for people's mental health. Whoever it is, whether they are trans or not, just check them out. It doesn't take anything to send someone a message or call them. It can help someone get through these times." I hope we can be a friendly voice, and we also have a chat room. We are here if anyone needs to speak. "

Content warning: contains transphobic language For Soccer v Transphobia Week of Action, we've put together some ideas for those interested in soccer on how to make trans people feel welcome in the game. Today we share some ideas for the referees. # FvT2020 pic.twitter.com/X0kDz4QVgc – FootballvHomophobia (@FvHtweets) March 26, 2020

Panthers striker proud of teammate

Sammy Walker and Fozzy are teammates at Bristol City Panthers FC, a GFSN club affiliated with Bristol City FC.

"Worker, a great sense of humor – we clicked quite early," striker Sammy says when asked to describe goalkeeper Fozzy. Sammy had just moved to Bristol and, as she was passionate about inclusive football, she would always become a Panthers player. Finding a friend so quickly helped her settle down. "We laughed a lot on and off the field and our mutual love for the beautiful game certainly helped us come together."

Being part of the Panthers' life has helped Sammy establish himself in a new city in Bristol.

Sammy also felt comfortable sharing her story in the past few months: She has given media interviews in the UK and the United States, describing how she was once part of the Watford Academy, but left at the age of 17. years realizing he was trans. She is a confident public speaker too. "I give educational talks through the Diversity Trust to corporations and organizations, to better equip them to target the LGBT + people who work for them, with them and who use their services," he explains.

Fozzy admits that Sammy made an impression early on in the Panthers' training. "I texted her to introduce myself and try to make her feel more welcome. After learning about her story and her journey, she really inspired me to be more open with who I am. She showed me kindness and compassion and we have been friends ever since."

Sammy has supported her friend Fozzy during a difficult period in her life.

Panthers FC prides itself on its family atmosphere, and in the form of Sammy, Fozzy has found a kindred spirit. Sammy has been available to answer your questions and offer guidance. "They shared a few things with me that I empathized with, so I did my best to help them through my own experiences of similar situations," she says. Fozzy now feels ready to come out as trans themselves. "I am proud to see how they have become more comfortable. It is really beautiful to see."

On the field, it's been a successful season: The Panthers reached the GFSN Cup semi-finals and were second in the league before closing, while the connection to Bristol City through the Championship club Robins Foundation continues to grow. The social side of the Panthers' life is also important, as regular fundraisers at the LGBT + Queenshilling venue generate thousands of pounds for local charities.

Sammy and Fozzy are drawn to the educational value of FvT Action Week. Discussing his soccer trip in podcasts and articles, Sammy has taken charge of his personal narrative and hopes that others will be encouraged to do the same: "I just want people to see that trans people are no different than you." "We are all humans experiencing life through our own lens, being authentic to ourselves. We all deserve the same opportunities and respect."

As a teenager, Sammy was a player at Watford Academy, but he fought in that culture.

As the pandemic continues to prevent the Panthers and other LGBT soccer teams across the UK and Ireland from coming together for practice and matches, communication between players is even more intense than usual. "We are constantly sending messages to each other and making sure that we are all coping and providing the support network that many people need," says Fozzy. "We always help each other: whether it's a lift to train or a shoulder to cry on."

When things get even more difficult, as it seems the next few weeks will inevitably do, Sammy insists he goes further. "Being a good ally is not just accepting someone for who they are. They are standing with them, either in everyday life or on important issues to amplify their voices, just as FvT amplifies the voices of trans people through campaigns like this. "

For Soccer v Transphobia Week of Action, we've put together some ideas for those interested in soccer on how to make trans people feel welcome in the game. Today we share some ideas for the players. # FvT2020 pic.twitter.com/mjGEruZCyZ – FootballvHomophobia (@FvHtweets) March 24, 2020

Soho FC winger makes genre less complicated

JP Casey and Austen Rigby are teammates who play for Soho FC in the London Unity League. Casey also plays for Goal Diggers FC.

A field goal kick Friday night at Soho FC's nine-man regular games at Coram & # 39; s Fields brought Casey and Austen together as teammates. "Casey was the first player I met when I arrived," says Austen. "They quickly made me feel welcome and gave me positive feedback after the game, which reassured me about wanting to return." Casey had only joined the club shortly before that, and the rookies soon became involved in first-team games, too. "Austen and I were mostly alternates in our first season, then we started more regularly in our second," they explain. "We had that shared experience of coming together at the same time and we became friends."

For JP Casey, Soho FC has provided a soccer environment where they feel truly accepted.

Both are enthusiastic players and support Premier League clubs: Liverpool for Austen, Tottenham for Casey, while on the field, their positions are defense and winger respectively. Soho FC were the champion of the London Unity League last year, in a season that further strengthened their bond and understanding. "Being a good teammate usually means covering up my mistakes, so Austen is already an expert!" Casey jokes.

Outside the field, they convey something of what their experiences have taught them. "Being a non-binary person in football is a rare thing," explains Casey, "so I've talked about it at some events. It has made me more aware of social issues and I'm always happy to talk about gender diversity." . in the game, if people are interested. "

Gender can be complicated, personal, and deeply confusing, so it's ideal to have an open mind and understand what a transgender or gender-nonconforming friend is going through. JP Casey, FC Soho

Austen has been in the audience during some of those panels with Casey, who says the unconditional acceptance of her teammate and others has helped build her self-confidence. "I was concerned about joining a football team as a non-binary person, and I was also concerned about joining an LGBT + team, in case it turned out to be one of those teams & # 39; we're just really about the G & # 39 ;. But Austen was super welcoming and friendly from the first day we met, and he's been there for me beyond that in a couple of difficult situations. "

Austen says Soho FC's motto of "love football, be yourself,quot; is one that applies to everyone at the club. "People of all backgrounds should be able to come together to enjoy the escapism that football can provide. Everyone can excel in environments where they feel comfortable enough to be themselves, and their teams will benefit when those players can put all their energy into it. in expressing himself in the field.

Austen and Casey (back row, center) have forged their friendship through soccer and a shared passion for games

"When I met Casey, they mentioned the pronouns they prefer to use. That educated me and I encourage other teammates to respect this as well." Casey stresses that when it comes to words and language, it's important to accept in return: "Just as you shouldn't yell at a teammate for not passing the buck, you shouldn't yell at a friend for being wrong," and a private one-on-one chat. one at the end, if necessary, is more comfortable for everyone involved.

Casey has also been playing in the capital with Goal Diggers FC, a club that welcomes women and non-binary people. They hope that the FvT Week of Action will help break some stereotypes about sport and the trans community, including any suggestion that the competition's gender rules are being exploited for personal gain. "There seems to be a 'concern' among some that all of these trans athletes are pulling out of one category because they believe there will be less of a challenge if they compete under another gender."

"Anyone who is trans or knows a trans person knows that this makes no sense, but it is an easy, albeit harmful, stereotype to fall for. Often, assumptions are all we have to conceptualize a person if we don't have an individual connection From our Therefore, promoting the work and activities of trans people in soccer, even if it is through something as simple as kicking a ball in a container, can help demonstrate that we are only people in search of a place to play.

"If people can figure that out, much of the unknown factor, which brings with it a certain degree of hostility, will fade away. Then we can work to replace it with projects and processes through which those people can help their trans team – companions ".

For more information on Football v Transphobia, visit the dedicated website on the Football v Homophobia website and search for # FvT2020 and #BinTransphobia on social media.

