TRAI gives telecommunications companies six weeks of extra time to file monthly and quarterly reports due April – Latest news

Telecoms regulator TRAI has given telecommunications companies six weeks of additional time to submit monthly and quarterly reports that would otherwise be submitted in April, a senior official said last week.

The decision comes days after the industry body COAI wrote to the Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRAI) for giving additional time to telecommunications companies to file such reports, citing the massive efforts they undertook to overcome " numerous operational challenges "to keep vital Networks up and running amid the national 21-day blockade to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

"TRAI considered the COAI request in light of the prevailing circumstances and agreed to extend the time to submit monthly and quarterly reports in April for six weeks," said TRAI Secretary SK Gupta. MBI

In a letter to TRAI President RS Sharma, the Association of Cellular Operators of India (COAI) on March 26 had said that it is "extremely difficult for our members to submit several monthly and quarterly reports on the due date according to the TRAI requirements as most of these reports require a circle compilation and compilation in the current environment will not be possible. "

"Therefore, we request TRAI to kindly extend the deadlines for the submission of various reports …" COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in the communication to TRAI.



COAI had said that as a provider of an essential service to the nation, the industry faces "numerous operational challenges," but does its utmost to meet its obligations and provide seamless communication to the nation.

"In the current crisis, there is significant pressure on operators' human resources, as they are dealing with operational problems arising from the COVID-19 outbreak on the one hand, while at the same time trying to comply with compliance with the license Regular "daily operations of TSPs (telecommunications service providers) have been affected with a minimum staff that handles the requirements," COAI had said.

Citing measures recently announced by the Minister of Finance to extend legal and regulatory compliance in light of the coronavirus pandemic, COAI had said: "Similarly, we request TRAI to kindly provide our TSP members with additional time for at least 6 weeks, from the expiration date, to present all the monthly and quarterly reports that must be presented in April 2020, that is, all the reports that apply financial disincentive or not. "

In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 24 a total blockade of the country to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Center said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this time.

The pandemic so far has claimed 25 lives in the country, and the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 979.