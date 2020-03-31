Toya Johnson's photo with Baby Reign Rushing has emotional emotions

Toya Johnson shared a photo with her daughter, Reign Rushing looking out the window. This is what Toya fans are up to, too, and the dramatic situation is the fact that almost the entire planet is having the same enemy and sadness these days: when can we go out again and when will life return to normal?

"Mommy? … What time does it open outside?" Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; I'm with Reign, I've had enough inside & # 39 ;, and another follower said: & # 39; I have to do this with my child every day … 😢 … soon I say, they think they're being punished … I wish people would put it all together so we can get back to normal. "

Many fans said they have had enough of this global crisis as well and that they want to get their lives back. More fans also said that such a tragedy shows us all that we used to be happy before, and we didn't even know this until now, when so many things we used to take for granted have been taken from us.

Another follower said, "This is exactly how I feel like reigning! Lol,quot; please let me out! "And someone else posted," Aww poor "this is very sad for the children my daughter feels the same way."

Another follower said, "Awwwww pooooh, I hate that babies have to go through this …" And a fan posted this: I'm not letting my baby play outside, I think a big wind will hit us and we will both get sick. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: Tan So precious! It seems like when girls were little girls! Not these adult azz girls! "And a follower said, 'Queen, when you find out, let me know! I want to know the same! "

Toya distances herself socially like the rest of us, and she's trying to find all kinds of fun activities to do at home. She spends her days with Robert Rushing, her baby Reign Rushing, and her niece Jashae.



