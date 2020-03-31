Toronto's ban on public events through June 30 casts doubt on NBA, NHL, and MLB seasons

It is natural to maintain the hope that sports will return sometime in the relatively near future.

But as we learn more about the coronavirus and how it's affecting people and cities around the world, and more importantly, how it tends toward bigger and bigger impacts, that hope seems to fade more and more.

For example, Toronto has just banned all public events until June 30.. At the end of June three months are missing. That is the kind of impact we are talking about. And who knows what the world will be like in three weeks, much less in three months?

Sports should be in the background, no matter how much we want sports to drive the conversation. Let's look at this latest news: Toronto is one of the first, if not the first, major cities to ban public events for such a long period of time, from a practical point of view.

Both the NBA and NHL have pushed the pause in their seasons. Normally, they would be finishing their playoffs and crowning themselves champions in early June. Even if the NBA decided to start playing before the end of June, the reigning champion Raptors would not be able to play at home in his title defense, he is currently second in the Eastern Conference, until July, and that is if the NBA has just left. straight to the playoffs.

In the NHL, the Maple Leafs are also currently in the playoff position, though not as solid as the Raptors; They are third in the Atlantic division. The same, however. There are no home games (unless the interpretation allows games played in empty stadiums) until at least the beginning of July.

What about baseball? That's interesting. MLBPA and MLB powers that are immersed in negotiations on how the 2020 season could unfold. Contingency plans are being made and the thinking is out of the box. Games in front of no fan could happen. Games played in a handful of cities could occur to reduce travel. But the problem is that they are trying to hit a moving target. There are no solid answers. If they knew when they could start, a plan could be made.

In early June he seemed optimistic, and perhaps possible. But with this news, what is more important, how a real city government sees the crisis, seems to be out the window. We just don't know much at the moment.

However, what we do know is this: There won't be any games played in front of fans in Toronto until at least July. That's a sobering thought and a reminder to stay indoors and keep your distance if you have to get out.

