Toni Braxton celebrates her son Diezel's 17th birthday – Watch the video of mom and son she shared

%MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb511% %MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb512%

Toni Braxton is celebrating the birthday of her son, Diezel, and fans can't get enough of this, her handsome man. Check out the video that the famous singer shared on her social media account below.

‘When they turn 17, mom is no longer great! Happy birthday @ tenel.braxton! By the way! CLEAN YOUR BEDROOM! Oni 💕 ’Toni captioned her post.

%MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb513% %MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb514%

Kris Jenner skipped the comments and said: Eres You are a great mom! The coolest !!! ‘

%MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb515% %MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb516%

Someone else said: "I also have a son who has autism and his birthday is today he is also 4. Happy birthday to his son❤️" and a follower published this: "Happy birthday, handsome boy,quot;.

Another commenter posted: "I am so proud to see that they continue to grow and mature," and a fan spoke about Toni: "I love Toni Braxton." Happy birthday. & # 39;

A follower praised the singer and said: ‘You look so beautiful, Toni! 😍 Grow old like good wine. Happy birthday Diezel ✨❤️ ’and someone else posted this:‘ They make us grow too fast! … .. Write it down for me and tell him that the @tonibraxton fan said that you better love your mother always. "

Another follower wrote: ‘You look so beautiful, Toni! Grow old like good wine. Happy birthday Diezel "and another commenter said to Toni:" @tonibraxton, my son just turned 17 on March 25! They grow too fast! Happy birthday to your sweet Diezel! I love you, living legend! "

Another commenter said, "Wow it seems like it was yesterday when they were born now that @tonibraxton surpassed you. Bless them all # 1 Fan Chicago # Day1."

Apart from this, Toni seems to feel better after being in the weather for a few days.

Toni also recently celebrated Tamar Braxton's birthday. Judging by the message he shared on his social media account, it appears that Toni met with Tamar and had a break in quarantine.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb532% %MINIFYHTMLf1ba278ace3601f8a89a6eb85e16eeb532%

Fans told Toni that she should take more care of herself these days, considering she has lupus.



Post views:

0 0