Tommy Boy turns 25: secrets that make fans cry holy screams

"Chris was always doing that to me at work," Spade wrote during an AMA Reddit, by Rolling Stone. "We shared an office, and you had to go through our office to get to Chris Rock and Adam Sandler's office, so these two microscopic offices were one behind the other, and Chris's desk was behind mine, and he really didn't know how to write, or read, really (joked!) but he It was boring, because I would have to write my sketches to try to keep going, but they always left it, so he stayed behind me and he got bored, everyone wrote him sketches and he said: & # 39; Davey … Turn around & # 39 ;. and I said: 'If it's' Fat in a small coat & # 39 ;, I will not turn around. It's not funny anymore. And he said, 'No, I have something completely new that I'm doing.' And then I would turn around, and it would be him in my Levi jacket, and he would say: 'Fat with a jacket! Do not give up!

"And when we did Tommy BoyWe were just looking for jokes and scenes to improve them, and we decided that was fun for us, maybe it would be fun for people, "he added, according to the magazine." So we put 'Fat Guy in a little Coat, and he sang it (which was fun, and not the plan), and then we had to cut the coat off the back to make sure it ripped. "