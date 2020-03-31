Tom Brady: Bucs quarterback accepts iconic Chris Godwin number 12 jersey | NFL news

Brady won six Super Bowl titles while carrying all 12 in New England

















The TB12 brand will live in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear the number 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons and by winning six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin had worn No. 12 since 2017, when the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He is switching to No. 14.

The Buccaneers website said Godwin and Brady spoke on the phone after Brady signed his two-year contract with the Bucs on March 20, and Godwin told team reporter Casey Phillips that he would give the number to the legend. of the NFL.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it going," Godwin said. "But we'll see how that goes.

"I think just out of respect for what he has done, what he has accomplished, the kind of career he has built for himself … you have to lean towards that respect, you know?"

Godwin's agent Tory Dandy said The athletic there was no compensation from Brady for the jersey number.

"I gave it to him out of respect," said Dandy.

Godwin has done well while wearing the No. 12 jersey, posting 179 catches for 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns during his three seasons in the NFL and also excelling in college at Penn State. The 24-year-old was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Other players who used 12 in Buccaneer history include quarterbacks Doug Williams, Trent Dilfer and the McCown brothers: Luke and Josh.