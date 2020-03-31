Tinsley Mortimer gives wedding update amid coronavirus

Talk about a frustrating time to plan a wedding!
The Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer is giving a wedding update amid the coronavirus pandemic after committing to her fiancé Scott Kluth in November 2019. Bravolebrity tells E! News, she and Scott are obviously re-evaluating their original ideas given the COVID-19 outbreak, but it has been difficult to commit to anything at the moment.
"We were thinking of doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was suddenly, completely off-limits," Mortimer tells us exclusively. "You know, when you are planning something and you have to think about the future, we are at a moment in our lives at this moment when we really do not know what is happening and where we can travel and what we can do." So it is definitely difficult right now to plan something and really get it done. So we are waiting to see what will happen to the world. But we have some really good ideas that we can put (in place) once we really officially know when we can travel again and be away. "
Mortimer says that she and Kluth definitely want a "little wedding,quot;.
"We definitely want to make destiny somehow," she says. "You know (have it) in New York or have it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we both really want to have it smaller, so we believe that by making the destination we could make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go to court or something like that in Chicago or do it at home because we can't leave for God to know. We'll see. "
When asked if any of it Rhony The co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer quipped: "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not going to say who I've thought to have, but of course I've thought about it. And there will probably be one or two."
As fans of Rhony you know Mortimer has a super close (and sometimes comical) relationship with his mother Go mercerBut some might be surprised to learn that Dale, sometimes overbearing, is not as involved in wedding planning as he seems.
"To be completely honest, I'm keeping her out of it," said Mortimer. "I just don't want this to be too complicated and stressful. I know weddings can always be like this. And you know, obviously I've been married before and had a great wedding and my mother was very involved and she was amazing, but you know, this Again, I just want to make this simplified (and) less complicated, less stressful, and just not being overwhelmed because weddings can be very overwhelming. "
Mortimer continued, "I'm older, you know, it's kind of different. I mean, I still want to wear the great white dress. As if it wasn't taken from me, I'll wear a huge huge white dress, but it's not going to be her great southern wedding. like she had before. And yeah, she's not involved. She's actually happier. She said, "I don't even want to get involved right now." She knows it can be a bit authoritative, so she's happy that I take care of it. " .
See more of Tinsley and Scott's engagement trip when The Real Housewives of New York City Come back to Bravo this Thursday at 9 p.m.!
