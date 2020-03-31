Tinsley Mortimer gives wedding update amid coronavirus

When asked if any of it Rhony The co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer quipped: "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not going to say who I've thought to have, but of course I've thought about it. And there will probably be one or two."

As fans of Rhony you know Mortimer has a super close (and sometimes comical) relationship with his mother Go mercerBut some might be surprised to learn that Dale, sometimes overbearing, is not as involved in wedding planning as he seems.

"To be completely honest, I'm keeping her out of it," said Mortimer. "I just don't want this to be too complicated and stressful. I know weddings can always be like this. And you know, obviously I've been married before and had a great wedding and my mother was very involved and she was amazing, but you know, this Again, I just want to make this simplified (and) less complicated, less stressful, and just not being overwhelmed because weddings can be very overwhelming. "

Mortimer continued, "I'm older, you know, it's kind of different. I mean, I still want to wear the great white dress. As if it wasn't taken from me, I'll wear a huge huge white dress, but it's not going to be her great southern wedding. like she had before. And yeah, she's not involved. She's actually happier. She said, "I don't even want to get involved right now." She knows it can be a bit authoritative, so she's happy that I take care of it. " .

See more of Tinsley and Scott's engagement trip when The Real Housewives of New York City Come back to Bravo this Thursday at 9 p.m.!

