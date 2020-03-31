Time is running out to protect refugees from a coronavirus crisis | Human rights

In just a few short months, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached devastating proportions, affecting almost every country and territory in the world.

The situation is bad, but it could worsen decisively, especially if the disease infiltrates more of the world's most vulnerable populations and communities, infecting those with the most limited access to prevention and care.

We have not yet heard of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the refugee camps, but that is a catastrophe waiting to happen. Coronavirus has been reported among the local population of Greek island of lesbos, where thousands of refugees and migrants wait in the camps.

A case has also been confirmed in the local population of Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh, although it is not yet among the Rohingya refugees.

It is only a matter of time before COVID-19 settles in a refugee camp, a crowded reception center, or a detention center for migrant families. Or maybe it already has.

Given the speed with which the virus spreads, this scenario is probably developing even now, and this is deeply concerning.

Even without a pandemic, uprooted people, living as refugees, migrants or internally displaced people due to conflict, natural disasters or extreme poverty, face enormous barriers to accessing health and preventive services, such as adequate handwashing and sanitation facilities.

Clean water and soap are often very scarce in shelters or informal urban settlements, where many refugees and migrants live. So when an infectious disease strikes, your risk becomes worse.

An outbreak of an opportunistic respiratory illness like COVID-19 could easily spread through the confined crowds and unsafe conditions typical of many camps or settlements. People in these settings would be more likely to get sick and less able to fight the disease due to inadequate services.

There are a large number of children among these most vulnerable populations. Today, there are 31 million children who have been uprooted from their homes, including more than 17 million internally displaced persons within their countries of origin, 12.7 million refugees and 1.1 million asylum seekers. They all need some kind of help.

Every day, wars, disasters, climate change and extreme poverty drive people out of their homes. COVID-19 only increases your vulnerability.

Spread across a "buffer zone,quot; along Turkey's land border with Greece are 11,000 refugees and migrants, of whom 40 percent are women and children.

Most sleep outside in freezing temperatures without adequate clothing, shelter or services.

There are 40,000 refugees and migrants on the Greek islands, including more than 11,000 children. They live in overcrowded camps, environments that are highly susceptible to the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

In northwest Syria, the escalation in the armed conflict has displaced more than 960,000 people, including more than 575,000 children, since December last year. Meanwhile, in the northeast of the country, at least 28,000 children from more than 60 countries continue to languish in the displaced people's camps. Syria just confirmed his first cases of the disease.

There are also almost half a million Rohingya refugee children living in congested camps in Bangladesh, and some 3.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have sought refuge in the Latin American region.

These children and families cannot afford to call a doctor if they feel sick. Many cannot wash their hands when they need to or practice social distancing to stop the spread of disease. Neither can afford exposure to coronavirus disease.

Any public health response to the pandemic should reach the most vulnerable, including refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons.

This means guaranteeing equitable access to medical care, prevention information, water and sanitation services for uprooted children and their families.

It also means that containment measures, such as border closings and movement restrictions, should not block the right to apply for asylum or to be reunited with family members.

There should also be established plans for safe, family-based care and support for children separated from their caregivers or whose caregivers die.

As a charity that works worldwide to promote access to services to protect children, UNICEF is working with partners to prevent the spread of the disease among refugee, migrant and displaced populations.

This includes promoting hygiene practices that help prevent transmission in shelters, camps and other housing sites, and developing accurate and child-friendly information about COVID-19, including materials that address stigma and positive parenting tips and distribution. of hygiene supplies.

Throughout the world, we are supporting preventive actions with risk communication, providing hygiene and medical kits to health clinics, and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services.

We want to protect children and women from other impacts of the pandemic, such as stigmatization, abuse and gender violence.

But we cannot do this alone. Now, more than ever, governments and the international community must unite to protect the most vulnerable by reaching them with preventive services and care regardless of immigration or economic status.

Governments must guarantee access to testing and treatment to all who need it and provide information on how to prevent transmission of the disease that is available in languages ​​and formats accessible to all.

Uprooted children and families must quickly move out of harm's way to adequate accommodation where they have access to water, soap, physical detachment and safety.

Finally, it is imperative that any movement restrictions or border closures do not compromise the right to seek protection and asylum.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.