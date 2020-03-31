Tim Paine would endorse Steve Smith's return as Australian captain | Cricket News





Steve Smith is eligible to be captain Australia again after his two-year suspension after the ball tampering incident ended

Australian skipper Tim Paine says he would "fully support,quot; Steve Smith by regaining his captaincy.

Smith is eligible to be captain Australia again after his two-year suspension ended after the ball-tampering incident, meaning he could return to the position in time for the Ashes series against England later this year. .

Paine, speaking from his home in Tasmania, said he would "fully support,quot; Smith by returning as national team captain "on the road."

"I haven't had that conversation with him. I probably will at some point, no doubt," said Paine. "If Steve Smith decides this is how he wants to go, then I would fully support him."

Paine later clarified his comment regarding "the next Australian captain,quot; and would support Smith or others, including Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne, in the role "on the road."

He said that he, coach Justin Langer and national team president Trevor Hohns had to "make sure we are developing a number of guys we can choose from, whether it's a Steve Smith who has done it before, or one of the guys that are developing like a Travis Head, a Marnus Labuschagne or a Pat Cummins. "

Paine emphasized that his focus is on winning the final of the ICC World Test Championships next June at Lord & # 39; s and not on leading his country in the Ashes 2021-22.

Captaining Australia during the home series against England "is not something I have thought about too much at the moment," Paine said, adding that his focus was on the "Test Championship Final and winning that, I haven't looked.

