Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's latest boomerang is adorable

Social distancing has become the norm during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus. Actors have also been restricted to their homes. They have made the most of this time from their busy schedules. This is family time for Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff as well. The brothers share a strong bond and have glimpsed it on social media over time.

Ayesha Shroff, wife of Jackie Shroff, recently posted a video of her son Tiger and daughter Krishna on Instagram. In this video we can see Tiger and Krishna enjoying the sunset together on their balcony.

Tiger captured a boomerang. The two have surely given us important goals between brothers in the middle of the closure.